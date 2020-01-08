United States: Federal Circuit Provides Clues On Comp Contract Issue

Last Updated: January 8 2020
Article by Nathaniel Castellano

US Court of Federal Claims judges have long been divided as to the standards that apply when reviewing an agency decision to override the automatic Competition in Contracting Act stay in response to a US Government Accountability Office protest. Those hoping the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit might clarify the standards for CICA override challenges may feel dissatisfied with its resolution of Safeguard Base Operations LLC v. United States.1

Instead of reaching the merits, the Federal Circuit dismissed the appeal as moot in a nonprecedential decision. The panel agreed with the government and the awardee that Safeguard's appeal was moot because the GAO had denied its bid protest, which would have terminated the CICA stay even in the absence of a US Department of Homeland Security's override.2 The Safeguard decision does, however, provide meaningful insight into the fate of future CICA override challenges:

  • By dismissing the appeal as moot primarily because the GAO decided the underlying protest long before the Federal Circuit decided the appeal, the Safeguard decision implicitly suggests that most, if not all, CICA override appeals would suffer the same fate. It is difficult to imagine a realistic scenario where the Federal Circuit might decide an appeal within the 100-day timeframe for GAO protests. That being said, because the opinion is designated as nonprecedential and rests on somewhat fact-specific mootness findings, a future panel could disagree with or distinguish the decision and consider the merits of a CICA override challenge.
  • Assuming the Federal Circuit does not weigh in, CICA override challenges are left largely to the discretion of the assigned Court of Federal Claims judge. Without binding guidance, the Court of Federal Claims judges remain divided as to the standards that apply in CICA override challenges. This often has the practical impact of forcing parties to CICA override litigation to brief their cases against several alternative standards.

Although nonprecedential, the decision includes a not-so-subtle suggestion that override decisions should be reviewed under the general Administrative Procedure Act standard, as opposed to more demanding or nuanced standards particular to bid protest litigation. Parties to CICA override challenges should be prepared to address this language in the Safeguard opinion.

It will be interesting to see whether the protester petitions for en banc rehearing, or whether any party seeks to have the Safeguard decision redesignated as precedential.3 The practice notes to Federal Circuit Rule 35 warn that a "petition for rehearing en banc is rarely appropriate if the appeal was the subject of a nonprecedential opinion by the panel of judges that heard it."

While this article focuses on Safeguard, it is noteworthy that this marks the Federal Circuit's third significant, nonprecedential procurement decision of 2019.

In Secretary of the Army v. Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., a merits panel provided helpful (but nonprecedential) analysis of the notoriously complex line of decisions following the Federal Circuit's decision in M. Maropakis Carpentry Inc. v. US, as well as calculating interest for Contract Disputes Act claims.4

In American Relocation Connections LLC v. United States, a panel of three of the Federal Circuit's most recently appointed judges provided significant (but nonprecedential) analysis of the prejudice requirement in bid protests.5

These nonprecedential decisions reinforce that it is important for practitioners to: (1) be mindful of whether a decision carries precedential weight and binds future merits panels, and (2) not focus exclusively on precedential procurement opinions, instead keeping an eye on the Federal Circuit's full docket for insight as how the judges decide government contract appeals.6

Context for CICA Override Challenges

CICA override challenges are a special flavor of bid protest litigation. One of the most significant features of the CICA is the automatic stay. Assuming compliance with strict timeliness requirements, once the GAO notifies an agency of a pre-award protest, the agency may not make award until the GAO resolves the protest. In the context of a post-award protest, the agency must automatically stay performance of the protested contract award until the GAO protest is resolved.7

Critical here — by statute, the GAO must issue its decision with 100 days from the date the protest is filed, effectively limiting the potential stay duration.8 Absent this automatic stay, successful protesters would often be denied a meaningful remedy unless they obtained a preliminary injunction from the Court of Federal Claims.

The CICA provides that agencies may, in narrow circumstances, override the automatic stay and proceed with a procurement as the GAO protest process unfolds. For both pre- and post-award protests, override may be justified by "a written finding that urgent and compelling circumstances which significantly affect interests of the United States will not permit waiting for the decision."9

For post-award protests, an additional basis for overriding the CICA stay exists where "performance of the contract is in the best interests of the United States."10 These are referred to as the "best interests" and "urgent and compelling" standards for CICA stay overrides. The override decision is documented in a written "determination and findings" document.

Other than stating these authorities for overriding a CICA stay, neither CICA nor the Federal Acquisition Regulations give agencies guidance on the standards to consider when drafting a determination and findings document to support a CICA override. Instead, the primary guidance comes from Court of Federal Claims decisions.

The Federal Circuit confirmed in RAMCOR Services Group Inc. v. United States that the Court of Federal Claims has jurisdiction to decide a protester's challenge to an override decision.11 Following RAMCOR, the Court of Federal Claims developed a complex and often conflicting body of case law addressing the legal standards used to review an override decision. The most prominent of these opinions came in 2006 from Reilly's Wholesale Produce v. United States.12

The Reilly's opinion explained that, while "override decisions are, by nature, fact specific, it is possible to distill from the relevant cases a variety of factors that an agency must consider in making an override decision based on urgent and compelling circumstances."13 The Reilly's decision then identifies four factors for consideration:

(i) whether significant adverse consequences will necessarily occur if the stay is not overridden, (ii) conversely whether reasonable alternatives to the override exist that would adequately address the circumstances presented, (iii) how the potential cost of proceeding with the override, including the costs associated with the potential that the GAO might sustain the protest, compare to the benefits associated with the approach being considered for addressing the agency's needs, and (iv) the impact of the override on competition and the integrity of the procurement systems, as reflected in the [CICA].14

While almost any CICA override challenge will likely address Reilly's to some extent, the Court of Federal Claims judges are divided on many critical aspects of how those factors should be applied, if at all:

  • Some decisions hold that an agency failure to fully consider and address even one of the Reilly's factors is arbitrary.15
  • Some reject Reilly's altogether, finding that the only appropriate standard is the APA's general arbitrary and capricious standard of review and declining to require agencies to address any specific element in the override D&F.16
  • Others engage with the Reilly's analysis but decide the case more broadly in terms of the general APA standard.17
  • The decisions are divided as to whether the Reilly's factors are limited to overrides invoking "urgent and compelling" circumstances or whether they extend to overrides that invoke a "best interests" justification.18
  • The decisions are also divided as to whether a plaintiff has to separately prove entitlement to injunctive relief in order to overturn the stay, or whether defeating the override under the Reilly's test is adequate to restore the stay.19

This conflicting body of caselaw leaves agencies and protesters in a tough position. It is difficult (if not impossible) to anticipate what standards will apply in an override challenge, at least until a Court of Federal Claims judge is assigned to the case. Even then, not every judge will have published a definitive position on each issue relevant to a CICA override challenge.

This often has the practical impact of requiring the parties to brief their (likely expedited) case against multiple alternative standards. With this context, it is not surprising that many in the procurement community have long anticipated that the Federal Circuit would weigh in and add some clarity.

The Safeguard Base Operations Protest, Appeal & Dismissal

Safeguard filed a protest at the GAO in September 2018, challenging a DHS contract award. The DHS overrode the CICA stay, and Safeguard filed suit in October 2018 at the Court of Federal Claims seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction setting aside the CICA stay override.

By the end of October 2018, the Court of Federal Claims denied Safeguard's motions. By decision issued Dec. 14, 2018, the GAO denied Safeguard's protest.20

Safeguard appealed, arguing that the Court of Federal Claims should have strictly applied the Reilly's factors. Almost a full year after the GAO denied Safeguard's initial protest, on Dec. 13, 2019, the Federal Circuit dismissed Safeguard's appeal as moot in a nonprecedential decision. The unanimous decision was authored by Judge Alan Lourie and joined by Judges Kimberly Moore and Raymond Chen.

The panel agreed with the government and the awardee that "Safeguard's appeal is now moot because the GAO has denied its bid protest, and that decision would have terminated the CICA stay even in the absence of DHS's override."21 The panel rejected Safeguard's argument that deciding the CICA override issues could impact Safeguard's separate appeal from the Court of Federal Claim's decision denying the merits of Safeguard's protest.

The panel also rejected the argument that Safeguard's appeal qualified for the narrow mootness exception for issues capable of repetition, yet evading review. Rejecting Safeguard's attempted analogy to the US Supreme Court's mootness analysis in Kingdomware Technologies Inc. v. US, the panel describes the attenuated chain of events that would need to occur for Safeguard's CICA override challenge to repeat itself: Safeguard — which has never received a federal contract22 — would have to submit another unsuccessful bid, file a GAO protest, and suffer another CICA stay override. Moreover, Safeguard would have to show that the CICA stay override occurred because the agency was not required to justify its decision in light of the Reilly's factors.23

The decision couches its holding on the panel's finding that: "Safeguard has not shown a reasonable likelihood that it will be subject to the same action again, and thus it has not presented an exceptional situation justifying invocation of the 'capable of repetition yet evading review' exception to mootness."24

Nonprecedential, but Important Guidance

Although nonprecedential, the Safeguard decision does speak to the standard of review applicable to CICA override challenges. Specifically, the panel decision includes language that seems to cast doubt on the idea that agencies must address the Reilly's factors to justify an override, or that the Court of Federal Claims must apply the Reilly's framework.

Instead, the Safeguard opinion seems to reaffirm that the Court of Federal Claims reviews protests through the APA's general arbitrary and capricious standard. In doing so, the decision cites Federal Circuit precedent for the proposition that Court of Federal Claims decisions are not binding in future Court of Federal Claims cases. It also cites the Federal Circuit's recent decision in Dell Federal Systems LP v. US, which rejected the Court of Federal Claims' application of a heightened "narrow targeting" standard when reviewing corrective action protests:

We note that the Reilly's factors do not even bind the Claims Court, AINS, Inc. v. United States, 1336 n.1 (Fed. Cir. 2004), abrogated on other grounds by Slattery v. United States, 635 F.3d 1298 (Fed. Cir. 2011), let alone comprise an indispensable aspect of an agency rational basis. ,em> Cf. Dell Fed. Sys., L.P. v. United States, 906 F.3d 982, 992 (Fed. Cir. 2018) (holding that "highly deferential" rational basis test governed Claims Court review of agency action for purposes of deciding injunctive relief in protest of bid reopening).25

Takeaways

Safeguard offers several important takeaways.

First, Safeguard suggests that the Federal Circuit may never decide the merits of an appeal from a Court of Federal Claims' override decision. Although perhaps conceivable through some series of emergency and/or interlocutory motions for stay pending appeal, expedited proceedings, petition for writ of mandamus, etc., it is difficult to conceive of a realistic circumstance where the Federal Circuit could receive full briefing and decide an appeal of a Court of Federal Claims' decision in a CICA override challenge before the 100-day GAO protest deadline expires.

As mentioned above, the Federal Circuit's opinion in Safeguard came almost a full year after the GAO denied Safeguard's protest. Even that outcome was relatively quick, as the Federal Circuit's own statistics reflect that the median time for deciding an appeal reached 15 months in FY 2019.26

Second, because the Safeguard decision is designated as nonprecedential and rests on somewhat fact-specific mootness findings, a future panel could disagree with or distinguish the Safeguard decision and find that the appeal of a CICA override challenge does pass the mootness bar.

Third, assuming the Federal Circuit does not weigh in to clarify the standards that apply to CICA override challenges, the default rule seems to be that any given override challenge will be decided largely at the discretion of the assigned Court of Federal Claims judge. As discussed above, many of those judges have expressed differing views on many of the most important issues relevant to CICA overrides.

Accordingly, the safest practice for practitioners will often be to take a conservative approach and cover all bases when preparing a decision and findings document, or motion for temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction. That may require addressing alternative standards for many issues, particularly if the assigned judge has not issued a definitive position on any given CICA override issue.

Fourth, even though the Federal Circuit's Safeguard decision is not precedential, it should not be ignored. Beyond acknowledging that the final word will likely fall to the assigned Court of Federal Claims judge, parties to CICA override litigation should also be prepared to grapple with the panel's commentary regarding the nonbinding nature of Reilly's and the significance of the Dell Federal Services decision.

At bottom, Safeguard may not have been the precedential guidance that some in the procurement community hoped would finally unify and clarify the standards applicable to CICA override challenges. But, the decision does offer several important insights regarding the future of CICA override challenges.

Footnotes

1 Safeguard Base Operations LLC v. United States, No. 2019-1160, 2019 WL 6799643 (Dec. 13, 2019

2 Id. at 4-5

3 See Federal Circuit Rule 32.1(e), Rule 35.

4 Army v. Kellogg Brown & Root Services. Inc., 2018-1022, 2019 WL 2932769 (July 9, 2019).

5 American Relocation Connections LLC v. United States, 2019-1245, 2019 WL 5092892 (Oct. 11, 2019).

6 See also The Hon. Jimmie v. Reyna & Nathaniel E. Castellano, "Successful Advocacy in Government Contracts Appeals Before the Federal Circuit: Context Is Key," 46 Pub. Cont. L.J. 209 (2016).

7 31 U.S.C. §§ 3553(c)(1), 3553(d)(3)(A).

8 31 U.S.C. § 3554(a)(1).

9 31 U.S.C. §§ 3553(c)(2), 3553(d)(3)(C).

10 31 U.S.C. § 3553(d)(3)(C).

11 RAMCOR Services Group Inc. v. United States,185 F.3d 1286 (Fed. Cir. 1999).

12 Reilly's Wholesale Produce v. United States, 73 Fed. Cl. 705, 709 (2006).

13 Id. at 711.

14 Id. (internal citations omitted).

15 See Nortel Gov't Sols. v. United States, 84 Fed. Cl. 243, 247-48 (2008).

16 See Dyncorp International LLC v. United States, 113 Fed. Cl. 298, 302 & n.4 (2013); PlanetSpace Inc. v. United States, 86 Fed. Cl. 566, 567-68 (2009); Frontline Healthcare Workers Safety Foundation Ltd. v. United States, No. 10-17C, 2010 WL637790 (Fed. Cl. Feb 4, 2010).

17 See The Analysis Grp. LLC v. United States, No. 09-542C, 2009 WL 3747171 at *3 (Fed. Cl. Nov. 5, 2009).

18 See PMTech Inc. v. United States, 95 Fed. Cl. 330, 344-45 (2010).

19 See e.g., Reilly's, 73 Fed. Cl. at 708-09 n.7;Superior Helicopter LLC v. United States, 78 Fed. Cl. 181, 194 (2007);Supreme Foodservice GmbH v. United States, 109 Fed. Cl. 369, 396-97 (2013).

20 Safeguard Base Operations, 2019-1160 at 2-4.

21 Id. at 4-5.

22 As discussed at length during the oral argument, the protester was a joint venture.

23 Id. at 6.

24 Id. at 7.

25 Id. at 6-7.

26 Median Disposition Time for Cases Decided by Merits Panels

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions