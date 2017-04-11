Turkey's Court of Cassation recently held that the Consumer
Court is the appropriate forum for a lawsuit filed by a consumer
against a bank, seeking compensation for damages arising from the
bank's competition law violation. The dispute arose from a
consumer credit agreement. Accordingly, the highest body within the
Court of Cassation held that the Consumer Court should have
jurisdiction to hear the case, rather than the Commercial
Court.
In 2013, the Competition Board
("Board") ruled that a group of banks
formed a cartel for consumer deposit, credit cards and credits
services, violating Article 4 of the Law on Protection of
Competition No. 4054 ("Competition
Law"). The Board ruled that the banks must compensate
all damages arising from the violations (Article 57, Competition
Law).
The Competition Law allows courts to award compensation for
breaches amounting to up to three times the damages incurred, or
profits derived by the breaching party (Article 58).
In the case at hand, the plaintiff initiated a case at the
Ankara 9th Consumer Court, seeking 3,300 Turkish Lira from a
bank which had been included in the Board's cartel ruling. The
claimed amount represented three times the amount for credits,
credit cards and services provided by the bank, which would not
have been paid if the bank was not involved in competition law
violations between 2007 and 2011(i.e. the difference between the
actual amount paid by the plaintiff to the bank and the amount
required to be paid if the bank was not involved in competition law
violations).
The Consumer Court ruled that it did not have jurisdiction for
the dispute and the matter should be referred to the commercial
court of first instances. The plaintiff appealed the Consumer
Court's non-jurisdiction decision.
At the end of appeal process, the 13th Civil Chamber of the
Court of Cassation ruled that the contractual relationship between
the plaintiff and the bank falls within the scope of Law on
Protection of Consumer No. 6502
("ConsumerLaw")
because the dispute arises from consumer credit agreements between
the parties. Accordingly, it overturned the Consumer Court's
non-jurisdiction decision and sent the dispute back to the Consumer
Court for re-consideration.
In reaching its decision, the higher court emphasized:
"Consumer" is defined as being a real or legal
person, acting without commercial or professional purpose (Article
3, Consumer Law)
"Consumer transaction" is defined as all types of
agreements and legal transactions between real or legal persons
acting with commercial or professional purposes in the goods and
service market (Article 3, Consumer Law)
Consumer courts have jurisdiction to adjudicate all disputes
arising out of execution of the Consumer Law (Article 73, Consumer
Law)
Even if a legal transaction is stipulated in the Consumer Law,
related disputes are not always required be heard by consumer
courts
For a legal transaction to fall within the scope of the
Consumer Law, one of the parties must fit the definition of
"consumer".
Case Reference: 13thCivil
Chamber of Turkish Court of Cassation decision number 2016/12718 E.
and 2016/18811 K., dated 19 October 2016.
Information first published in the
MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by
Moroğlu Arseven.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
