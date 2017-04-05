Throughout 2016 the new government in Argentina resorted
to a policy of opening up to the world, which will surely bring a
change in terms of international cooperation treaties on industrial
property.
In this regard, a clear change of direction took place in
mid-2016, with the appointment of the new President of the National
Industrial Property Institute (INPI), Dr. Dámaso Pardo, who
has a long history in the Intellectual Property field. Among
the first measures was Resolution 56/2016 issued on September 19,
2016, whereby patent applicants may request fast-track examination
of a patent application. This, coupled with an increase in the
number of examiners, will speed up the examination of patents and
reduce the current backlog.
Since the arrival of Dr. Pardo at INPI, there have been
expectations that Argentina will become a party to the Patent
Cooperation Treaty (PCT). However, this is still uncertain,
since it will depend on the approval of Congress, and to date no
formal initiatives have been submitted in this regard.
Finally, there has also been news in relation to trademarks. By
means of Regulation No. M-2.150 issued on November 18, 2016,
INPI updated the reclassifier of products and services by adopting
the 11th Edition of the Nice Classification, effective as from
January 1, 2017.
We expect that 2017 will be a year with more changes in the same
direction, allowing Argentina to become a party to other
international treaties, which will strengthen our Industrial and
Intellectual Property system.
A Clarke, Modet & Cº Brasil com o intuito de disseminar a importância da Propriedade Intelectual no ambiente inovador dentro das Universidades é uma das patrocinadoras do Desafio Unicamp de Inovação Tecnológica.
O evento idealizado pela Agência de Inovação Inova Unicamp é destinado a estudantes de graduação e pós–graduação e interessados em empreendedorismo tecnológico de todo país, e possui como objetivo principal gerar, através da competição de modelo de negócios, empresas de base tecnológica a partir da propriedade intelectual criada na Universidade.
¡Ven a vernos a la Conferencia Anual de INTA 2017 en Barcelona!
Nuestros expertos de América Latina, España y Portugal estarán encantados de reunirse con vosotros para tratar cualquier asunto relacionado con la gestión de la cartera de Propiedad Industrial e Intelectual.
Nos encontraréis en el Hotel Santos Porta Fira desde el domingo 21 de mayo hasta el martes 23 de mayo en la sala Europa ubicada en la planta 24th. Estamos a 5 minutos del Recinto Ferial Fira Gran Vía.
¡Os esperamos!
In accordance with Article 4bis (1) of
the Protocol Relating to the Madrid
Agreement Concerning the International
Registration of Marks, a national
registration can be replaced by its posterior
international trade mark registration.
As you already know, for the allowance of pharmaceutical
patents, the Brazilian IP Law currently requires the prior consent
from ANVISA (Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency –
equivalent to American FDA) along with the usual examination from
the BRPTO.
These lower production costs should inure in a price difference but without lowering the product quality so safety and efficacy should have to be guaranteed in favor of the consumer.
