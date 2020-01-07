Shenzhen, 15 August 2019 - The China
Construction Bank Corporation (CCB), Labuan Branch successfully
signed two Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") towards
the entrenching strategic collaboration with its partners in regard
to the One Belt, One Road projects in Malaysia. This signing
ceremony was held at the Smart Bank Branch of CCB in Shenzhen.
The signing of these MOUs was witnessed by Danial Mah Abdullah,
Director-General of Labuan Financial Services Authority, Wu
Xiaolong, Vice General Manager of Investment Banking Department of
China Construction Bank, and Li Kun, Vice General Manager of
Finance Science and Technology Department.
The first MOU signed was for the investment and construction of
5G Smart Steel Plant project at Samalaju, Sarawak between CISDI,
CCCG Industrial Investment, WenAn Steel, Huawei, and China
Construction Bank Corporation, Labuan branch. The second MOU was
signed by Beibu Gulf, Jianhui Paper, Huawei, and China Construction
Bank Corporation, Labuan branch, for the construction of the 5G
Smart Industrial Park and Port project at Kuantan, Pahang.
Both projects involve a total investment of approximately USD5
billion, which China Construction Bank Corporation, Labuan branch
will lead arrange and finance, notably the financing of both
projects will be raised via the application of Financial Technology
("FinTech") developed in-house by CCB.
The signing of these MOUs signifies a big step and achievement
for both CCB Labuan and its partners, especially as international
financial institutions, including CCB, explores and leverages on
Labuan International Business and Financial Centre as a platform
and channel for cost efficient financing across Asia and Malaysia.
In addition, the ability to effectively roll out these financing
arrangements via fintech applications, provides for ease especially
welcomed in cross border arrangements.
As a facilitative and forward focused jurisdiction, Labuan IBFC
is on the forefront of digital adoption in Asia via its extensive
range of structures and solutions, including but not limited to the
ability to offer legacy financial services solutions and structures
via fintech options.
On the sidelines of the signing ceremony there was also a
focused discussion on "Financial Reform in the Wake of 5G and
Industrial 4.0" with representatives from Labuan Financial
Services Authority, China Construction Bank Corporation
Headquarters, CISDI, CCCG Industrial Investment, WenAn Steel,
Huawei, Jianhui Paper, Beibu Gulf Group, Tencent, and SF Express.
It is hoped that this discussion will pave the way for further
future collaboration amongst all parties.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
