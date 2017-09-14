The Malta-Japan Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organisation
with the aim of strengthening bilateral commercial exchanges
between Malta and Japan with the support of the Government and
JETRO.
Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Chris
Cardona addressed the launch of the Malta-Japan Chamber of
Commerce. The Chamber aims to act as the natural focal point for
entrepreneurs interested in business exchanges between the two
countries and to keep developing a strong network between them.
Going forward, the trade exchange between Malta and Japan could
be another pillar for Malta and would add to its current economic
growth. Minister Cardona conveyed his hope that Maltese businesses
will take advantage of the blossoming bilateral relationship
between Malta and Japan by reaching out to the Japanese market.
"For those who want to invest here we hold out the hand of
friendship", the Minister said, emphasising that in the past
few years Malta has attracted increasing notoriety as a centre for
international business.
In his closing remarks, Minister Cardona noted that Malta's
geostrategic position and high level of employment together with
its political and economic stability will allow business relations
between Malta and Japan to flourish.
President of the Chamber of Commerce Anthony Micallef,
Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Japan André Spiteri,
and Director, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO - Milan
Office) Hiroto Kobayashi were amongst those who delivered speeches
during the launch.
(Source: PRESS RELEASE BY THE MINISTRY FOR THE ECONOMY,
INVESTMENT AND SMALL BUSINESSES)
