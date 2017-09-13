The Central
Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced the first two entrants into
its FinTech regulatory sandbox: Tramonex, a London-based foreign
exchange cash management solution for businesses; and NOW Money, a
Dubai-based account and remittance service for low-income workers
in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The CBB launched its Regulatory Sandbox Framework in June and
updated the framework rules at the end of August. The sandbox
application process is open to both existing CBB licensees
(financial institutions with FinTech initiatives) and other
companies (local and foreign). The latter may include financial
sector companies as well as technology and telecom companies
intending to test an innovative product or service, professional
service firms which partner with or service financial institutions,
or any other type of applicant working within the financial
services.
The duration of the sandbox membership is nine months with a
maximum extension of three months. The Framework sets out the
eligibility criteria, filing requirements, application and approval
process and regulatory timeline. It is noticeable that the first
two entrants are not Bahrain-based. This shows the competition
building between regulatory bodies in the Middle East to host
innovative companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
