Recently, the Israeli Antitrust Authority (IAA) published a
final version of its statement regarding Resale Price Maintenance
(RPM) arrangements. In this statement, the IAA presents its
position with regard to the circumstances under which a supplier is
able to dictate the resale price of its products to its distributor
(either retail or wholesale) for the next link in the supply chain,
without such an arrangement being considered an illegal restrictive
arrangement.
The draft statement comes in the wake of the precedent set about
two years ago by the Israeli Supreme Court in the Shufersal
judgment (AR 5823/14).
Until this judgment was handed down, RPM arrangements in Israel
were trapped within the scope of the peremptory presumption of
being restrictive arrangements. This meant that many of the common
practices in the market of vertical arrangements (i.e. arrangements
between non-competitors, such as supplier–distributor),
including RPMs, were deemed unlawful restrictive arrangements, even
if they did not pose any substantive harm to the competition. The
only way to "legalize" such arrangements was through one
of the mechanisms prescribed in the Israeli Restrictive Trade
Practices Law.
According to the Shufersal judgment, RPMs are to be examined
according to the extent of their probable impact on competition,
even if such arrangements concern matters included in the law's
peremptory presumptions. This means that vertical arrangements
having no potential restraining or curbing effect on competition
will no longer be classified "automatically" as
restrictive arrangements.
The purpose of the Antitrust Authority's recent statement is
to clarify how it will examine RPM arrangements and to make clear
that it will be examining RPM arrangements more meticulously than
other vertical pricing arrangements.
The draft statement outlines the "rules of thumb" to
be applied when examining whether RPM arrangements could
potentially harm competition. According to the statement, an RPM
arrangement will not be deemed a restrictive arrangement if the
specific market characteristics in which the parties are involved
indicate sufficient competition, and, furthermore, that the RPM
serves a clear purpose of boosting competition. It is important to
note that the Antitrust Authority's statement differentiates
between an RPM arrangement between a supplier and a retail
distributor (or any other party that markets products directly to
the end customers) and an RPM arrangement between a supplier and a
wholesale distributor.
In its statement, the Antitrust Authority advises parties to
engage in retail segment RPM arrangements only if the following two
conditions exist: (1) the RPM is not in a market characterized by
scant competition, or it is not in a market plagued by a concern of
collusion between the players in the market; (2) the RPM is needed
in order to promote inter-brand competition and in a way that is
beneficial to consumers. Insofar as the market characteristics
indicate scant competition, an RPM arrangement must irrefutably
justify that it is directly and concretely geared toward improving
competition. As for arrangements not relating to the retail
segment, their classification as restrictive arrangements will
depend upon the nature of the relations between the supplier and
the distributor.
The statement, coupled with the Shufersal judgment, heralds
important news for the Israel trade market, since it clarifies
matters considerably for both suppliers and distributors.
