The risk arising from unknowledgeable and unmanaged use of open
source software by tech companies is no longer merely theoretical
or such that only involves a remote possibility of exposure. The
exposure is tangible, here and now.
A New York court is presently hearing a claim that was recently
brought by CoKinetic Systems, a developer and manufacturer of
in-flight entertainment (IFE) software, against a global technology
giant, which is also one of the leading players in the IFE market,
whose systems are used by numerous airlines. The suit, which
alleges anticompetitive acts and abuse of monopoly power, seeks
damages of $100 million.
A substantive argument of the plaintiff (among other arguments
relating to anticompetitive acts) is that by failing to comply with
the requirements of the GPL open source license and refusing to
distribute the source code for the open-source Linux based
operating system of its IFE hardware, the global corporation
blocked competitors and in fact denied them the ability to develop
software that interfaces with basic features of its IFE solution,
which they sought to offer to the many airlines that use the
system.
In addition to the monetary claim, CoKinetic requests that the
global corporation be compelled to comply with the requirements of
the GPL and reveal the source code for the software that serves as
the basis for the IFE system.
In parallel, a second open source claim, also recently brought,
is presently under way in the court in California. The suit was
filed by a software company, against a Korean public company,
Hancom, Inc. Here too, considerable damages, their amount as yet
undetermined, are expected to be sought.
The plaintiff in this case is Artifex Software Inc., whose
software (the subject matter of the claim) can be obtained under
the dual-licensing model; i.e. the same software may be used under
the GPL license or under a standard commercial license in return
for a fee.
Artifex argues that since Hancom chose not to purchase a
commercial license for the software, its use of the software
constitutes consent to the terms and conditions of the GPL;
however, Hancom failed to comply with the provisions of the GPL,
including the requirement to distribute the source code for its own
software.
Artifex is seeking an injunction against Hancom's continued
use of Artifex's source code, monetary relief (of an amount as
yet undetermined), and enforcement of the provisions of the GPL
against Hancom, compelling it to reveal its own source code.
The court has already rejected Hancom's motion to dismiss
the claim in limine (on the start), and in reference to
Hancom's argument, the court asserted, inter alia, that an open
source license is tantamount to a binding contract
between the parties in all respects.
We have recently also witnessed public demands made by
WordPress's founding developer, addressed to Wix, relating to
an alleged breach of the terms and conditions of the GPL, as well
as a suit filed with the court in Hamburg, Germany, against VMware,
alleging violation of the provisions of the GPL (although the claim
was dismissed on a technicality – lack of locus standi
(standing right) – the plaintiffs have announced their
intention to appeal to seek for a ruling on the merits).
To the extent that the two claims first presented in this
article (against the global corporation and against Hancom)
continue to be litigated, additional light will be shed on the open
source issue in technology law, a field that is increasingly
gaining prominence. Either way, even as things stand now these
cases illustrate the continuing (and growing) trend of companies
driven by the desire for gain (as distinguished from claims
originating in ideological organizations), filing suit for use that
allegedly violates the terms and conditions of open source
software, as we witnessed in the Versata case some two years ago,
as well as the perpetuation of the trend of lawsuits in which the
relief sought is monetary (of considerable amounts), and not only
(but also) enforcement of the obligation to reveal the source
code.
As for the conclusion to be drawn, the advantages of open source
software are obvious, and it is not without reason that its use has
become so prevalent, so much so that it is doubtful whether there
are any tech companies that do not make use of it to some degree or
another. However, the need to make use of it in a way that is
right, knowledgeable and properly managed is growing increasingly
prominent. Consequently, adopting the appropriate corporate
policies and work procedures for the use of open source software,
which provide an adequate and tailor-made response to exposure of
this kind, is vital to the risk management and the management of IP
strategy in tech companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), over the past five years the region has been the recipient of most of the foreign direct investment (FDI) into Africa.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).