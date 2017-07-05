Most Read Contributor in United Arab Emirates, June 2017
Sick of the spam text messages that seem to bombard your
phone? Here's how they happen, and how to avoid
them...
We don't know about you but one in every three text messages
on our phone seems to be from some shop we've never been into
or from a property developer we're not even close to being in
the market to buy from.
How does this happen and is it legal? Well, it
is illegal for anyone to sell on your information without
consent, but the thing is that you're often giving your consent
without realising. So definitely read terms and conditions whenever
you're signing up for anything and putting your phone number or
details in during the process.
As an example, you can see in the general terms and conditions for
using Etisalat's online services that it is clearly noted
that if you use their web services (to top up, for instance) you
are agreeing that your "personal data" may be
"disclosed or transferred" to Etisalat agents,
contractors, any telecommunications operators, any third party
service providers, any third party collection agencies, any credit
reference agencies, any security agencies, any credit providers,
banks, financial institutions, Etisalat professional advisers"
etc.
What is the law when it comes to spam text messages in the
UAE?
In the UAE, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) is
the ultimate authority responsible for the management of every
aspect of the telecommunications industry. In 2009, the TRA issued
its Regulation on Unsolicited Electronic Communication
(the "Policy") addressing several issues including spam
emails and spam SMS messages. The Policy outlines that
mobile phone service providers must obtain consent from their
customers in order to send them marketing messages through
SMS.
I seem to get so many text messages from companies I've
never interacted with – how does that legally happen?
You may have unknowingly opted to allow your information
to be used for marketing purposes when signing up for any mobile
phone service or through any website or mobile app
registration. This is the only legal way for your mobile
phone number to be provided to companies allowing them to send you
text messages.
What are the laws, TRA regulations, surrounding sharing
someone's personal details?
The UAE does not have a unified data protection law, that
isn't to say there is no standalone legislation governing the
sharing of personal details. There are industry specific
laws that address the sharing of personal details in certain
settings, for example the TRA issued the Customer
Protection Regulations in 2014 (the "CPR") to
address to what extent the UAE's two telecommunications
companies can share personal details of customers. As per the CPR,
service providers are required to obtain consent before sharing any
customer's personal details with any affiliate or third
party.
When a company asks for my phone number and email address in
the UAE – at the till when you're buying products for
instance – can they legally sell that on to other
companies?
First it's important to understand that you are not
obligated in any way to share your phone number or email address
when asked during a shopping run for instance. Second, it
is not legal for any company to sell your information to third
parties.
Is there anything else I should know about my information and
the legalities around it?
There are specific industries which have stricter date privacy
regulations in the UAE. The healthcare industry for example
in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai must abide by data protection
regulations set out by HAAD and the DHA on the storing and sharing
of patient data.
UAE Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 (the Cycbercrime
Law) sets out harsh penalties for any personal information
that is obtained without the consent of the individual and unless
otherwise authorised by law. However since there is no unified data
protection law in the UAE, apart from within the DIFC, we
would always urge consumers to be weary of with whom they share
their personal information and always ensure that they do not
provide consent for the sharing of their information with third
parties.
Originally published by Whatson.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
