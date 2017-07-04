Some may be under the impression that substance is a widely
known tax concept and that there is not much to say.
From a tax point of view, however, substance remains a changing
concept, evolving with tax laws, jurisprudence and doctrine. Since
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
presented their action plan on base erosion and profit shifting
(BEPS), the concept of substance has reached another level with the
principal purpose test (PPT) introduced in Action 6.
The PPT is an anti-treaty abuse clause that "allow[s]
contracting states to deny the application of treaty provisions
when transactions or arrangements (such as the setting up of a SPV
in Luxembourg) are entered into in order to obtain the benefits of
these provisions in inappropriate circumstances." Private
equity, real estate, and hedge/debt funds (so called
"AIFs") are quite worried about the potential
consequences of a broad interpretation of the PPT concept, which
may disqualify them (and their SPVs) for double tax treaty
benefits.
AIFs in light of BEPS Action 6
AIFs are nothing else than arrangements between multiple
investors aiming at diversifying their risks and benefiting from an
increased scale of investment in addition to the expertise of an
asset manager. However, this risk-spreading and economy of scale
will remain inefficient if we cannot put, tax-wise, the investor in
a situation equal to one of direct investing. This is why AIFs are
usually set up under tax transparent funds with a tiered SPV
structure, i.e. to benefit from double tax treaties and hence
minimise tax leakages on distribution from the portfolio to the
final investor.
Is the objective of tax neutrality sufficient to qualify for
treaty benefits within the meaning of Action 6? We have little
guidance on how to determine when a particular tax consideration
may be considered "principal purpose," particularly when
there are multiple purposes. The three draft examples (aiming at
clarifying the PPT for AIFs) published, for guidance, early in 2017
by the OECD acknowledge that a specific provision under a tax
treaty (e.g. the reduced withholding tax rate) cannot be denied
even if it was taken into account in structuring the relevant
investment.
Further features required
To secure treaty benefits, the set-up of a regional holding
platform for PE, RE and other AIFs will, however, require
additional features such as the competence of a local management
team to review/approve/monitor investments, carry on treasury
functions, maintain books and records, and ensure compliance with
regulatory requirements in the states where it invests.
This requirement of an experienced management team to
review/approve/monitor investments is also one of the key functions
of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). Having an AIFM
in Luxembourg means that strategic decision-making abilities and
management have to be performed in Luxembourg, with sufficient
substance, people and systems to effectively manage the overall
operations.
We can therefore see a convergence between the AIFM Directive
and OECD BEPS Action 6 in the level of substance, responsibility
and activity required. An AIFM is however not a prerequisite to get
treaty benefits.
Asset managers: from London to Luxembourg
With
Brexit obliging managers of AIFs to reconsider their operating
models in order to continue to market their AIFs in the EU, various
EU countries see tremendous opportunities to attract alternative
asset managers. The Grand Duchy is the front runner for this
competition with 65% of world's cross-border funds being
Luxembourg funds, an efficient and experienced regulator, major
service providers in this asset class, a skilled and multilingual
workforce, efficient fund vehicles for EU investors and a wide
double tax treaty network to ensure tax neutrality for
investors.
For the very large number of PE, RE and other AIFs that already
have an infrastructure in Luxembourg (office space, personnel, IT,
and so on), there is only one step left, which is to become both
AIFM- and BEPS-compliant.
Key players have already set the pace, and we are confident that
the trend will continue.
Time for action
On 7 June, Luxembourg signed the Multilateral Instrument which
means that all 81 treaties will be amended to include some of the
BEPS provisions, notably with PPT clauses. This will affect
substance and treaty access.
Therefore, it's time to perform a substance health check of
your existing Luxembourg platform to secure treaty access. KPMG
Luxembourg can help with identifying substance risks and assessing
their overall impacts in anticipation of challenges by foreign tax
authorities.
Such a health check can also be used as an assurance service for
stakeholders and can help provide the next steps to strengthening
your substance in tax matters.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
This year's EMA Tax Summit will set out to make sense of the seismic political change that has been the hallmark of 2017. London-based TV journalist, Natasha Kaplinsky will be our guide and moderator. Assisted by Keynote Speaker, José Manuel Barroso (Chairman of Goldman Sachs International and President of the European Commission from 2004 to 2014), we will ask where recent political developments are leading, in terms of economics, trade and tax.
Our cameras will report from Washington on the direction of travel there. Whilst, other expert guests will ponder the future of Europe as a trading bloc, and in terms of tax. En route, we will take the pulse of the BEPS initiative, and ask where—more generally—multilateral cooperation is now heading.
On day two, we will go beyond politics and policy to look at other significant disruptive forces. In particular, we will focus on the impact of technology and digitization on business models, and on the operations of the tax function of the future. As in previous years, there will be a blend of plenary and interactive breakout sessions, peppered with opportunities to meet with peers and other tax leaders.
