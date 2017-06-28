The Hungarian Parliament passed an act in June 2017 with the aim
of improving Hungary's business competitiveness. Among other
things, the amendment has changed the regulation of trusts and
their management, hopefully for the better, since the past three
years have shown that a lack of such experience still exists. The
legal concept of trust was introduced into Hungarian law in 2014,
when the new Civil Code entered into force. Contrary to
expectations, however, potential market players were hesitant to
launch their businesses, mainly due to crippling bureaucracy and
the vague regulation of trusts.
Under the new rules, trust management is considered a commercial
activity if the trustee administers at least two trusts. Also, the
new rules are considerably stricter but clearer regarding
transparency, conflict of interest and business reputation. The act
gives law firms the opportunity to act as a trustee on a commercial
basis in Hungary, ie independent attorneys (who do not form a firm)
still may not provide this service.
As for dismantling excess bureaucracy, the act aims to clearly
define the role of the Hungarian National Bank in relation to
trusts. As trustees are not necessarily supervised entities, the
role of the National Bank will mainly be to approve and register
trustees as well as to examine whether trustees still comply with
the approval and registration requirements. The act clarifies the
rules of the approval and registration procedure and sets forth
clear rules regarding the assessment period, the register and
measures and sanctions to be taken by the Hungarian National Bank
in case of non-compliance.
Ultimately the act aims to kick-start the trust market in
Hungary. The lesson from the last three years is that many
potential market players who wanted to enter and develop the
Hungarian trust market abandoned their plans mainly due to
regulatory uncertainties. The new rules provide a much clearer
regulatory framework, the rules of trust administration have become
more business friendly, and potential trustors may find the new
regulation attractive.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Contra proferentem is a legal principle which, broadly speaking, means that where there is ambiguity in a contract, a clause will be construed against the party who put it forward and seeks to rely upon it.
An assignment of rights under a contract is normally restricted to the benefit of the contract. Where a party wishes to transfer both the benefit and burden of the contract this generally needs to be done by way of a novation.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).