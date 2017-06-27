The Israeli government has approved a bill to ban the entire
Israeli-based binary option industry and put a halt to its ominous
consequences.
The Bill was welcomed and approved by the Ministerial Committee
on Legislation, despite rumours maintaining that lobbyist for
binary option brokers intended to block the passage of the bill,
the latter has been successfully approved and welcomed by
authorities all over the country and will now be read before the
Knesset plenary, where it will be debated by the Knesset Finance
Committee and finally read a second and third time before the
Knesset plenary.
The binary options industry offers a simple two choice
possibility, the payoff is either you win money or nothing at all.
Frequently perceived as a potentially profitable short-term
investment; very often, however, this conceals a fraudulent network
of companies and brokers trying and succeeding in luring less
experienced investors into financial scams. Hundreds of thousands
of investors are scammed every year and deprived of most (if not
all) of their savings. This leaves them in considerable distress
and even brought some to take their lives.
Shmuel Hauser, the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) Chairman,
who drafted the law in association with the attorney general and
Justice Ministry, expressed concerns in relation to mounting
anti-Israel and anti-Semitism feelings stemming from the
association of Israel with the binary options industry.
The proposal comes after the Times of Israel began exposing the
fraudulent network set-up by the binary option industry. This,
together with the constant lobbying conducted by Giambrone aimed at
the regulating authorities and Israeli law enforcement agencies,
led to an initial ban preventing Israeli binary option brokers from
selling their products domestically. However, given the financial
damage the industry was causing all over the world, compelled the
Israeli authorities to step up to put a total ban to the global
sale of their products.
Gabriele Giambrone, Managing Partner and founder of Giambrone,
commented: "I could not welcome the passing of the bill more.
The Forex and Binary Option department at Giambrone has spent
considerable time trying to expose the damage this fraudulent
industry was causing by lobbying authorities and law
enforcement authorities". He then added "Giambrone will
continue working towards the banning of all fraudulent financial
services and will not stop until all wrongdoers are held culpable
and are faced with the consequences of their mischief".
The banking and financial litigation lawyers
at Giambrone hold a significant record
of successes in retrieving lost investments for our clients in
class actions against companies such as Telexfree andTIRN.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
