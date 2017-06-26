Most Read Contributor in United Arab Emirates, May 2017
When your tenancy contract is nearing renewal and you begin
negotiating with your landlord, it is useful to know your legal
rights to avoid unknowingly being made to accept rental increases
that are not enforceable. Unlike in many jurisdictions around the
world where an annual rental increase is accepted due to normal
inflationary trends, Dubai has defined regulations that determine
whether a landlord can request an increase in the annual rental or
not.
The applicable law is contained in Decree No 43 of 2013 —
Determining Rent Increases for Real Property in the Emirate of
Dubai — and applies to all properties in Dubai, including the
free zones, and all landlords, including government entities.
This law establishes the mechanism to be used to establish
whether a landlord is entitled to increase the annual rental and
goes further to also determine the percentage increase which may be
applied.
The standard used in determining if a landlord may increase the
rent is basically whether an existing rent falls within the
"average rental for similar units", and this is
determined by a rent index established and monitored by Dubai's
Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera).
Decree No 43 of 2013 regulates rental increases as follows:
No increase is allowed if the existing rent is up to 10 per
cent less than the average rental for similar real property units
in the same location.
A 5 per cent increase is allowed if the rent is 11–20 per
cent less than the average.
A 10 per cent increase if the rent is 21–30 per cent less
than the average.
A 15 per cent increase if the rent is 31–40 per cent less
than the average.
A 20 per cent increase if the rent is more than 40 per cent
less than the average.
The criteria used by Rera to determine the rent index and to
what extent an increase will apply include the type of property
(whether it's residential, commercial or industrial), whether
it's freehold or an apartment, the location of the property,
the number of bedrooms or the size in respect of commercial or
industrial property. The information used by Rera to establish the
average rent is obtained from the Ejari system administered by the
Dubai Land Department (DLD), through which all leases must be
registered.
The criteria used is very limited and both tenants and landlords
may argue that it does not consider the condition of the property
or any number of other factors that may impact the property's
value. Nevertheless, this is the standard determined by the said
Decree.
It is quite evident that the implementation of the provisions of
Dubai's rental increase law has been a positive development for
tenants as it has created an objective standard against which the
percentage of increase is determined and, therefore, made the
negotiations between landlord and tenants far simpler.
The DLD has a free rent increase calculator, based on the rent
index, readily accessible on its website to check whether any
increase in the annual rent applies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
