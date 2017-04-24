Spanish mid-market private equity firms also seeking to
complete deals, as well as funds using convertible bonds, warrants
and 'unitranche' loans
Spain's M&A market became more active in the second half
of 2016 – once the country finally managed to form a
government – and lawyers anticipate that the current level of
deal flow will continue in the coming year, with US and Chinese
investors among those targeting Spanish assets.
"In the first half of 2016, dealmakers seemed determined to
take time to assess the political landscape," says Fernando
Torrente, partner in the Madrid office of Allen & Overy, which
advised on 21 Spanish deals with a total value of $11.5 billion in
the last year, according to Mergermarket data (see box).
"However, in the second half of the year, with a government in
place, it was very active."
Political uncertainty did not slow down deals activity, but rather
impacted on the type of M&A transactions that took place,
according to Julio Lujambio, partner at Pérez-Llorca.
"It's true we saw fewer mega deals but there was a
tremendously active middle market, despite a good number of global
and local challenges." Major deals in the last year in Spain
included the €6.6 billion merger of Siemens wind business with
Gamesa – Siemens advisers included Linklaters and Freshfields
Bruckhaus Deringer, while Gamesa instructed Uría
Menéndez and CMS.
There was M&A activity in a large number of sectors in the last
year, according to Stephen Hess, partner at Uría
Menéndez. "Despite challenging prevailing conditions we
found M&A activity, both inbound and outbound, across a wide
range of sectors," he says. Among the industries in which
significant deals took place were the financial, technology,
retail, health, life sciences and TMT sectors. However, in addition
to energy and infrastructure, the sector where the most activity
occurred was real estate. "It [real estate] is responsible for
driving the M&A market again," says Javier Villasante,
partner at Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira, who attributes
the increased activity to the success of SOCIMIS (the Spanish
version of real estate investment trusts).
Spain is now capturing the attention of a range of investors,
including Spanish mid-market private equity houses as well as
international investors, especially from Asia, according to
Lujambio. Meanwhile, lawyers also highlight particular interest
from US & Chinese investors. Ignacio Echenagusia, partner at
Deloitte Legal, says that, in addition to investors that focus on
distressed assets, there is also interest from "big/mid-market
corporates seeking synergies and an increase in their operations in
Spain, as well as financial investors".
Brexit to benefit Spain?
New players, including US funds – which are substantially
different from traditional banks, and use products such as
convertible bonds, warrants and 'unitranche' loans –
are now entering the Spanish market, says Javier Gómez, head
of legal M&A at PwC - the law firm ranked fourth by deal count
in Iberia in 2016 having handled 42 deals with a total value of $4
billion. He adds: "It means law firms need to be ready to
offer value-added services related to non-traditional loans."
Meanwhile, Echenagusia predicts an increase in private equity deals
as well as an increase in "public M&A deals" due to
more stability in the capital markets. He adds: "We are also
confident that the political and economic uncertainty created by
Brexit and the Trump administration will cause investors to invest
in other jurisdictions [including Spain]," he says.
