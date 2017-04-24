In December last year, newly elected President of Uzbekistan Mr.
Shavkat Mirziyoev signed into law the long-awaited Act on
Countering Corruption, the development of which had been sped up at
his initiative after the death of the country's first
President. The new law makes an attempt to define the concepts
related to the subject, to systematize the measures aimed at
eradication of corruption, and to divide respective
responsibilities between security and law enforcement agencies.
The law provides for the definitions of 'corruption',
'corruption offences', and 'conflict of interests',
tending, however, to be general. Unlike some of its analogues in
other post-Soviet states, the law does not define the term
'officials' or 'employees of state bodies' and does
not list the categories of individuals that have a specifically
responsibility or limitations under the new law. It is, therefore,
the Criminal Code and related acts that have to be recoursed
to.
Several state agencies are named as responsible for implementing
anti-corruption measures, including the General Prosecutor Office,
the National Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs,
the Ministry of Justice, and relevant sub-departments. Along with
these bodies, a special Inter-Departmental Commission is set to be
established with divisions covering each region of the country. The
law establishes that rules governing Commission's activities
must be elaborated by the Presidential Administration.
Having largely a declarative nature, the law is vague in
description of those measures that must be taken by the mentioned
agencies. General requirements for greater transparency,
anti-corruption education, introduction of higher ethical and
conduct standards, and vigilance are set forth.
Several specific provisions in the law provide for (i) the
requirement for state bodies' employees to inform their
management about corruption offences and conflicts of interest they
may be directly or indirectly involved in; (ii) the right of mass
media to demand the information on corruption offences from state
bodies; (iii) the requirement for a specific anti-corruption
examination of regulations being drafted by ministries and state
agencies, and (iv) the necessity to make measures on protection of
whistleblowers.
In summary, although the law sends a clear message that the
government is determined to combat corruption and wishes to rely on
international experience in the area, a somewhat declarative nature
of the act and references to abstract regulatory norms in it make
the created regulatory framework not a self-sufficient one. It is,
therefore, subordinated by-laws that will follow are expected to
introduce more substantiality in the regulatory regime that is
being formed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In December 2009, a Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State discharged and acquitted James Onanefe Ibori of all 170 charges of corruption brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In all hearings, Prosecutor has to attend and the Court has to consider his request and give their decision.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).