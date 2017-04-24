The Dutch legislator has provided more clarity on further
transparency of UBO information based on EU 4th Anti Money
Laundering Directive.
On 31March 2017 the draft bill on the implementation of the
Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) register in
The Netherlands was presented for public consultation. The bill
seeks to implement the obligation to maintain a central register
with information on the ultimate beneficial owners of legal
entities based in the Netherlands and finds its origin on the
obligation contained in the EU 4th Anti Money Laundering
(AML) Directive (European Directive 2015/849).
EU member states require countries to implement related
legislation no later than 26 June 2017. The UK and Ireland have
implemented legislation, the Netherlands made the first step and
other EU member states are expected to follow with similar bills on
implementation in the coming months.
Here is a brief summary of the most important consequences if
the bill is introduced in its current form.
Which entities need to register?
Companies and legal entities established in The Netherlands and
legal entities with a registered office in The Netherlands need to
register UBO information in line with the entities that have to
register at the Chamber of Commerce according to the Commercial
Register Act 2007.
Not complying with the requirement will be seen as an economic
crime.
Where to register and how is access controlled?
In the Netherlands the Chamber of Commerce would be appointed as
the registrar of UBO information. The Netherlands chose for a
public register allowing, in principle, everyone to access the
basic information set if the party requiring access is registered
and pays a small fee. Certain authorities will have access to a
bigger set of data.
Which information is to be filed?
The Dutch Bill
follows the EU 4th AML directive and the following
information will be made public:
Name;
Month of birth
Year of birth
Nationality
Country of residence
Nature and extent of the beneficial
interest held.
The following information is required to be filed, but will only
be made available to specific authorities:
Name, Date of birth, place of birth
and country of birth
Address
If possible, the Citizen Service
Number (BSN) and/or foreign tax identification number
Copy of the document verifying the
identity of the shareholder
The exact size of the (economic)
interest of the UBO
Documentation substantiating why a
person has the status of UBO and the size of the corresponding
(economic) interest.
Definition of a UBO?
An Ultimate Beneficial Owner is defined as an individual who is
the ultimate owner of or has control over a company or legal
entity. The Dutch legislator is not specific about the percentage
of shareholding or control. In previous publications a percentage
of 25% of shareholding is mentioned. It is expected the regulatory
will clarify the UBO definition and the exact percentage in a
separated memo.
When?
Local legislation needs to be implemented no later than 26 June
2017 pursuant to the 4th AML Directive. Companies and
legal entities already registered with the Dutch Chamber of
Commerce have 18 months after the implementation to register their
UBO information.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
