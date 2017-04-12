The Economic Division of the District Court of Tel Aviv
("Court") recently dismissed a claim to cancel an
investment agreement ("Agreement") on the basis of false
representations by the company and the controlling shareholder.
The plaintiff, who had invested millions of dollars in the
Company prior to the Company's collapse, alleged that during
the parties' negotiations the controlling shareholder had made
false representations to the plaintiff and had delivered misleading
economic forecasts. The defendants noted that these allegedly false
representations were not included in the Agreement itself, and that
the Agreement included a "No Other Representation" clause
that provided that the only representations binding on the parties
were those included in the written Agreement. Therefore, the
defendants argued, the representations at issue were not binding on
the parties.
The Court accepted the defendants' argument and dismissed
the plaintiff's claim. The Court held that from the language of
the Agreement it was clear that the intent of the parties was that
only those representations specifically included in the Agreement
were binding, and that the Court was not prepared to retroactively
add representations to the Agreement that had not been agreed upon
by the parties.
The Court added that its decision to follow the plain wording of
the Agreement was influenced by the plaintiff's experience and
sophistication, explaining that the presumption is that an
experienced and sophisticated party will insist on the inclusion of
all relevant representations, and when a representation is absent,
it is generally due to the distribution of risk between the parties
and is reflected in the transaction's financial terms.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
