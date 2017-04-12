The District Court of Tel Aviv recently held that the Israeli
courts gained jurisdiction when a statement of claim was served in
Israel on the vice-president of a foreign company.
In a previous decision in this matter, the Court had rejected
the Israeli company Premier's request to serve a claim against
the foreign company Amazon outside of Israel, citing an
insufficient cause of action. While this matter was pending,
Amazon's vice-president arrived in Israel to attend a
conference. During his visit, Premier succeeded in serving him with
a statement of claim. Premier claimed that the service on
Amazon's vice-president amounted to service on Amazon itself,
considering the vice-president's high rank in the company.
Premier further claimed that because service had been in Israel,
the Israeli courts had gained jurisdiction over the matter. In the
previous decision the Court disagreed, holding that Premier's
service in Israel had been used to circumvent the Court's
decision to reject Premier's application to allow service
outside of Israel. The Court noted that the way for an Israeli
court to gain jurisdiction over a foreign entity is through
applying for consent to serve abroad, rather than by serving senior
management during their visits to Israel.
In overturning the previous decision, the Court held that in the
present case, service within Israel was not only legitimate, but
also sufficient to grant the Israeli courts jurisdiction over the
matter, and that Premier's service on Amazon's
vice-president during his visit to Israel was not an abuse of court
proceedings.
The Court held that Premier had met the "proximity"
test, pursuant to which there must be a sufficiently close
relationship between the recipient of served documents and the
company for which service is intended. The Court noted that a
company's vice-president, in its capacity as senior management,
can provide a company with awareness of the filing of a law suit.
Therefore, service on the vice-president in the present case was
synonymous with service on Amazon. The Court noted that if, in
contrast, service had been to a junior employee, this would not
have passed the "proximity" test and service on the
individual would not have amounted to service on Amazon.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
