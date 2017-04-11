Amendment 10 to the Israeli Patent Act, which has been signed
into law on July 2012, is aimed at publishing patent applications
18 months, as is the case in most jurisdictions.
Before this amendment, patent applications were published in
Israel only after being allowed by the Israeli Patent Office. Now,
Israel is harmonizing its Patent Act to publish patent applications
18 months after the priority date, or 45 days after entering to a
national stage in a PCT application, as is customary in most
jurisdictions.
The amendment also includes provisional patent rights that allow
the patentee to obtain reasonable license fees for an exploitation
of the underlying invention after the publication date and before
the grant of the patent. Prior to this amendment, there was no
remedy for the unauthorized exploitation of a patent pending
invention in Israel, even when the details of the invention were
published in counterpart jurisdictions, such as the United States,
EPO, or even the PCT system.
The new provisional patent right to a reasonable license fees is
limited. First, it is a monetary remedy, and does not include any
form of injunctive relief. Second, reasonable license fees would be
provided only in those cases in which the invention as claimed in
the published application is "identical in a substantial
manner" to the patented invention, and in which the
exploitation infringes upon the patented invention, as claimed.
Thanks to Amendment 10 to the Israeli Patent Act, Applicants are
now in better condition to enforce their rights to their patented
inventions in Israel.
