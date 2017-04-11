On 3 April 2017, the President of Ukraine signed the law
ratifying the Convention between the Government of Ukraine and the
Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg for the avoidance of
double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect
to taxes on income and capital gains (the
"Convention"), including the amending
Protocol to the Convention.
The Convention between two states was signed as long ago as on 6
September 1997, but has not been ratified until now. On 30
September 2016, parties amended several provisions of the
Convention by the Protocol, including articles regarding taxation
of dividends, interest and royalties. Luxemburg ratified the
amended Convention on 23 December 2016.
The Convention will apply to taxes chargeable and income derived
on or after 1 January 2018.
Thus, the overall number of effective income tax treaties
entered into by Ukraine is going to increase to 73.
Below is summary of key provisions of the Convention.
Capital Gains
A source state may tax only certain types of capital gains,
namely:
Capital gains from alienation of
immovable property situated in the source state;
Capital gains from alienation of
shares (other than shares quoted on the "approved stock
exchange") deriving their value or greater part of their value
directly or indirectly from immovable property situated in the
source state;
Capital gains from alienation of
interests in a partnership the assets of which consist mainly of
immovable property situated in the source state;
Capital gains from alienation of
movable property forming a part of the business property of a
permanent establishment of a foreign enterprise in the source
state.
Passive income
The Convention provides for reduced tax rates at source for
passive income (dividends, interest, royalties) derived by a
resident of the contractual state, who is a beneficial owner of
such income:
Dividends:
5 per cent if the beneficial owner of
dividends directly owns at least 20 per cent of capital of a
company distributing dividends;
15 per cent in other cases.
Interest:
5 per cent if the lender is a bank or
other financial institution;
10 per cent in other cases.
Royalties:
5 per cent if royalties are paid for
the use of, or the right to use, any patent, trade mark, design or
model, plan, secret formula or process, or know-how;
10 per cent if royalties are paid for
the use of, or the right to use, any copyright of literary,
artistic or scientific work;
15 per cent in other cases.
However, reduced rates do not apply if a resident of the
contractual state has a permanent establishment in the source
state.
With respect to interest and royalties there is also a specific
anti-avoidance rule prescribing that reduced tax rates apply only
to the arm's length part of amount of the respective payments.
The amount of interest/royalties exceeding the arm's length
level is taxable at standard rates (taking into account other
provisions of the Convention).
Historically, Luxembourg has been one of the most popular
jurisdictions to establish holding companies. However, in the
absence of the convention on the avoidance of double taxation
between Ukraine and Luxembourg, Ukrainian businesses have used
advantages of Luxembourg to a very limited extent.
Establishing a holding company in Luxembourg may have the
following advantages:
Prestigious jurisdiction for European
stock exchanges and foreign investors, which offers Ukrainian
company groups easier access to financing via IPOs or private
placements;
Moderate corporate income tax,
provided that the holding company qualifies for the participation
exemption regime;
Stable and reputable banking system,
ease of establishing and doing business; and
Simple accounting procedures that do
not require to make financial statements publicly available.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
