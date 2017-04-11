Singapore: Listing Framework For Dual Class Shares - A Closer Look Into Safeguards

Last Updated: 11 April 2017
Article by Eng Leng Ng and Grace Ong

Background

The subject of Dual Class Shares (DCS) has given rise to much debate in the context of public listed companies. Briefly, a DCS structure departs from the default one-share, one-vote concept by allowing companies to issue different classes of shares with different voting rights (e.g. non-voting shares, shares with multiple votes). This results in certain shareholders (typically the founding shareholders) obtaining voting rights disproportionate to their shareholdings and financial investment. The pros and cons of DCS structures have been debated extensively, with proponents advocating that DCS structures allow companies greater flexibility in capital management, and investors a wider range of investment opportunities.

Consultations by the SGX-ST

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) had in April 2016 sought the advice of the Listings Advisory Committee (LAC) on whether companies with a DCS structure (where shares in one class carry one vote each (OV shares) while shares in another class carry multiple votes each (MV shares)) should be permitted to list on the SGX-ST, and if so, the safeguards to be adopted. While voting in favour of permitting DCS structures to list on the SGX-ST, the LAC nevertheless identified the following key risks with DCS structures:

  1. entrenchment risks, where owner managers entrench management control of the company;
  2. expropriation risks, where owner managers seek to extract excessive private benefits from the company, to the detriment of minority shareholders;
  3. risks of poor quality listings; and
  4. risk of lack of clarity when investors invest in DCS structures.

Subsequently on 16 February 2017, the SGX-ST released a consultation paper on "Possible Listing Framework for Dual Class Share Structures", seeking to explore whether such a listing framework for DCS structures should be introduced and if so, what safeguards might be appropriate. This consultation paper comes in the backdrop of recommendations from the Committee on the Future Economy for the Singapore Government to permit DCS structures for listed companies, particularly given that DCS listings are increasingly being considered for industries such as information technology and life sciences.

Proposed safeguards

Additional listing criteria for DCS structures

To address the risks of poor quality listings, the LAC proposed to admit companies with a compelling reason for adopting a DCS structure, based on a holistic assessment, taking into account the listing applicant's "industry, size, operating track record and raising of funds from sophisticated investors".

Once the SGX-ST assessed the applicant as suitable for listing, the LAC proposed that the SGX-ST refer such applications to the LAC for a second-stage review. It is envisaged that such second-stage review will continue for an initial period after implementation of the listing framework. The restriction to new listing applicants aims to prevent existing listed companies from circumventing this restriction by engineering corporate restructurings, spin-offs or reverse takeovers.

Possible additional listing criterion supplemented by the SGX-ST include restricting listings to new issuers with a minimum market capitalisation of S$500 million for primary listings on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST and requiring issuers to have raised funds from sophisticated investors.

Safeguards against entrenchment risks

  1. Maximum voting differential between each MV share and OV share to be 10 to 1, where each MV share carries up to 10 votes and each OV share carries one (1) vote – to minimise the concentration of voting rights in owner managers.
  2. Restriction on issuance of MV shares post-listing, except in the event of a rights issue – to prevent further entrenchment of voting rights in owner managers, or further dilution of voting rights of existing shareholders.
  3. Automatic conversion of MV shares in the event (A) the owner manager sells or transfers his MV shares (with such transfer being restricted to another owner manager, an executive director or an executive office); or (B) where an owner manager no longer holds the position of the executive chairman or the chief executive officer or equivalent, in both cases unless shareholders approve otherwise in a general meeting where the voting is on the basis that one MV share is limited to only one vote (Enhanced Voting Process) – to ensure that MV shares are solely for owner managers to retain control to facilitate business decisions, and not to make their shares more valuable than OV shares.
  4. Sunset clauses providing for the automatic conversion of MV shares into OV shares at a fixed future date post-listing – to ensure that special rights are only available for an incubation period during which founding shareholders have the flexibility and security to plan for and make strategic business decisions on the future and growth of the company.

Safeguards against expropriation risks

  1. Independence element on the Board – to provide assurance of independent scrutiny on owner managers' actions.
  2. Enhanced Voting Process on appointment of independent directors – to ensure that holders of OV shares have a greater say on the appointment of independent directors.
  3. Independent risk committee of directors – to oversee the company's risk management framework and policies.
  4. Coat-tail provision in the event there is a change of control of the DCS company – to ensure that holders of OV shares are able to participate in a take-over offer on an equal footing with holders of MV shares, by ensuring that where an offer is made to holders of MV shares, a concurrent and commensurate offer is made to holders of OV shares.

Measures to increase clarity to investors

To complement the safeguards against entrenchment risks and expropriation risks, listing applicants with DCS structures would be required to comply with the disclosure requirements specified in the Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore, regardless of their place of incorporation.

These disclosure safeguards include requiring shareholders' approval by way of a special resolution for issuance of shares with different voting rights, setting out information on the voting rights of each class of shares in the notice of meeting, and setting out in the constitution of the issuer the rights for different classes of shares. The SGX-ST would also require issuers to disclose holders of MV shares at the point of listing and in the issuer's annual report.

On the other hand, the SGX-ST will clearly demarcate, on trading screens, the securities of issuers with DCS structures.

Issues and alternative safeguards

The proposed safeguards are not without flaws. One key issue with the minimum market capitalisation of S$500 million is that if DCS structures were intended to support the growth of start-up companies, emerging companies in nascent industries (e.g. fintech) would be unlikely to satisfy this requirement. Alternatives to using a quantitative indicator may be to introduce DCS listings under Catalist instead, or restrict access to only institutional investors and qualified retail investors.

There is also scope to explore expanding the Enhanced Voting Process to cover more trigger events e.g. in board nominations (and not just limited to independent directors), winding up proposals, proposals to vary the rights of non-voting shares. These trigger events need not apply uniformly to all issuers with DCS structures, and the means of implementing these may vary. For example, companies may exclude special rights entirely for certain transactions, or require that an independent committee of directors be set up and/or independent financial advisers be engaged for deliberating and advising shareholders on specified transactions. Taking one step further, if a corporate action is rejected by shareholders after a specified number of times, an additional safeguard may be to restrict any proposals for the same corporate action for a fixed duration after.

To align the interests of owner managers with the issuer, the SGX-ST may also consider imposing a minimum equity threshold to be held by founding shareholders through a moratorium period.

Lastly, the proposed review of and changes to the Code of Corporate Governance to strengthen corporate governance practices and to enhance board independence, would dovetail with and complement the proposed listing framework for DCS structures.

Conclusion

As with the introduction of any new regulatory framework, the listing framework for DCS structures continues to be a work in progress depending on market reactions, investor appetite and investor environment – but it is a start.

What the SGX-ST needs to grapple with, and what investors in Singapore need to understand and appreciate, is finding the optimal balance between promoting Singapore as an attractive investment destination for IPO listings and protecting investors in Singapore from the very issuers that the SGX-ST hopes to attract. Too many safeguards would prove inimical to this pursuit.

The discussions on a listing framework are part of a bigger, evolving conversation on investor environment in Singapore. The hope is that with time, shareholders are given the options, and are empowered to make informed, investment decisions, without a regulatory big brother's oversight. In the context of DCS structure, factors such as an initial discounted share price, the long-term share price potential and the presence of investors other than the founding shareholders, would be relevant considerations to each individual investor depending on his investment priorities.

Dentons Rodyk acknowledges and thanks senior associate Wong Huiyi for her contribution to the article.

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Events from this Firm
11 Apr 2017, Seminar, Singapore, Singapore

The Dentons Rodyk Dialogue is a partnership between Dentons Rodyk and Singapore Management University (SMU) to create a major forum for thought leaders to share ideas and views affecting Asia’s legal, business, cultural and economic landscape.

12 Apr 2017, Webinar, New York, United States

Join Intellectual Property & Technology partner Mark Nelson as he covers the latest trends and critical issues with respect to the emergence of New IPR Trolls. This webinar will help you understand the important aspects of this significant topic and highlight best practices in developing and implementing effective strategies to combat these trolls.

25 Apr 2017, Seminar, New York, United States

Join Dentons and scientific experts from our affiliate Technology Sciences Group Inc. for an overview of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), including the significant changes made by the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act (LCSA), which amended TSCA on June 22, 2016.

 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Mondaq Advice Centre (MACs)
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.