On April 1st of this year, significant changes are made
to some of the requirements that have marked the Spanish patent
system for more than 30 years.
Patents
The patent granting procedure is
radically modified, establishing the obligation to carry out the
Substantive Examination (the General Grant Procedure
disappears)
Payment of the RSA preparation fee is
moved forward to the time of patent application
The background search is moved
forward and the procedure is expedited, providing the applicant
with the information they need to decide whether to maintain their
application and/or to patent abroad within the priority period
The opposition proceeding by third
parties against the grant of the patent becomes post-grant
Utility Models
The novelty required to validly grant
a utility model will be the same as that required for invention
patents
The scope of protection for utility
models is broadened, thus protecting any product or composition,
and therefore chemical products, except for any that are related to
biological material, as well as pharmaceutical substances and
compositions
Common provisions
The obligation to file inventions
made in Spain with the SPTO is established; if the applicant has
their home residence, registered office or regular residence in
Spain, it will be assumed, failing evidence to the contrary, that
the invention was made in Spain. By failing to comply with this
requirement, the patent shall not be in effect in Spain
The patent holder shall voluntarily
limit the patent by modifying the claims or completely revoking
it
The so-called preliminary injunctions
are introduced
The partial declaration of invalidity
of a claim of a patent shall be permitted
Coercive compensation is established
to guarantee the cessation of infringing activity
... introducing several developments that affect both general
matters (such as those that affect inventions by employees or
inventions by research staff, fee processing for universities and
entrepreneurs, extension of the period to respond to claims or
formulate counterclaims...) or more specific matters, for example,
in the pharmaceutical sector with better management of the
Supplementary Protection Certificates, inclusion of the Bolar
provision, patentability of first and subsequent medical uses,
...
All of these changes imply a completely new outlook, with many
modifications at a substantive level as well as a procedural level,
