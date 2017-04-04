On 30 March 2017, the Supervisory Board, the agency coordinating
financial restructuring procedure, approved the list of arbitrators
elected to settle disputes arising in financial restructuring
procedures.
Three Sayenko Kharenko's lawyers were included in the list:
partner
Nazar Chernyavsky and counsels
Anton Korobeynikov and
Olexander Droug. All of them were appointed arbitrators for
both financial restructuring procedures: general procedure and
approval of the restructuring plan.
Sayenko Kharenko's lawyers actively participated in a joint
EBRD – World Bank project on drafting the Law of Ukraine
"On Financial Restructuring". In particular, they adapted
the initial draft prepared by the World Bank and EBRD experts to
the Ukrainian drafting techniques; finalised the draft as part of
the working group and responded to comments from the other members
of the working group; explained the content of the Draft Law to the
industry participants; supported the draft during its review by the
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Parliament of Ukraine;
participated in the working group of the Parliamentary Committee on
Banking and Finance Policy on preparing the final version of the
draft adopted by the Parliament and addressed amendments to the
draft submitted by the Members of Parliament.
The innovative law "On Financial Restructuring"
creates the background for the implementation of new debt
restructuring tools for debtors whose business operations appear to
be promising.
