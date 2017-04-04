You may have read our
update in May last year in relation to public sector exit
payments, in which we promised to issue a further update when
Regulations were proposed by the Scottish Government.
Whilst the UK Government has set out its proposals, exit payment
caps, recovery and reform of payment terms are devolved matters.
Although we still await these Regulations, we are a step closer,
because the Scottish Government has now published a consultation on public sector severance
arrangements, which will remain open until the 23rd of
June 2017.
Statistics published by the Scottish Government in the
consultation show that the majority of public sector exit payments
fall within the £10,000 to £50,000 bracket, but that in
2015-2016 17 out of 560 exits cost employers more than
£100,000.
In the consultation the Scottish Government is explicit that it
does not currently have a "preferred way forward" but
instead seeks to explore four broad options:
Status Quo – severance
arrangements decided with best value and fair work principles in
mind, but with no cap or clawback provision;
Non-legislative change –
reforming current devolved compensation arrangements to improve
value for money and adherence to fair work principles, but without
introducing new Regulations;
Replicating UK arrangements –
introducing a cap of £95,000 (including employer costs of
providing early unreduced access to pensions or any form of pension
'top-up') and recovery of exit payments for those who
earned more than £80,000 and returned to work in the public
sector within 12 months; and
A hybrid approach – which could
for example strengthen current arrangements and/or introduce some
form of different cap and/or recovery arrangements.
The Government is also consulting on the types of payments that
would be included in a cap, were a cap to be introduced. For
example, whether a pension 'top-up' should be included in
any future cap as this could "potentially make exit payments
less attractive to employees and tie employers' hands further
in their ability to re-shape workforces".
It is also worth noting that the terms of the Civil Service
Compensation Scheme are reserved to the UK Government, and so this
consultation will not impact on those covered by that scheme.
The consultation is open ended and the Government are clear that
any decision will seek to balance the maintenance of constructive
relationships with unions and employers, value for money for the
tax payer and the fair treatment of the public sector
workforce.
For the time being any proposed public sector severance
arrangement should be carefully considered in light of this
consultation and the potential severance and pensions costs.
The material contained in this article is of the nature of
general comment only and does not give advice on any particular
matter. Recipients should not act on the basis of the information
in this e-update without taking appropriate professional advice
upon their own particular circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In SSE Generation Limited v Hochtief Solutions AG and another decided on 21st December 2016, the Court of Session in Scotland considered a contractor's potential design liability under the NEC Form of Contract.
In the UK Government's guidance notes issued on 8 March 2017 concerning the Overseas Transfer Charge and detailing the new regime on (Q)ROPS, those managers of schemes that were registered as (Q)ROPS on 8 March 2017 must decide . . .
Case law concerning the Agency Worker Regulations remains limited. We recently advised a recruitment business involved in a dispute with a "temp" and a hirer regarding who was liable for an alleged breach of AWR Regulation 5.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).