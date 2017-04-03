In October 2016, a group of MPs submitted a short draft
amendment of the Bulgarian Foodstuffs Act to Parliament. The draft
follows the Romanian example of promoting local food by requiring
food retailers to stock their shelves with certain percentages of
domestic products. The draft explicitly refers to the following
quotas divided by groups:
up to 75 % of wines and spirits;
up to 70 % of milk and dairy
products;
up to 51 % of fresh fruits and
vegetables;
up to 50 % of poultry meat and
poultry meat products; and
up to 25 % of meat (other than
poultry).
The obligation is aimed at stores and supermarkets with annual
turnover of more than BGN 2 million (approx. EUR 1 million), with
fines of up to 10 % of the annual turnover generated by the group
of foodstuffs in which the quota is not met. The draft stipulates
that collected fines will be used to support the production of
Bulgarian agricultural products.
Additionally, the draft states that with respect to food
labelling the word "Bulgarian" refers to the country of
origin of the raw material and indicates that it was produced in
Bulgaria.
The draft is currently open for public discussion, within which
the Commission for Protection of Competition (the "CPC")
rendered its opinion (CPC decision No. 228/28.02.2017). The full
text of the decision is available in Bulgarian on the CPC's
website (www.cpc.bg).
Here is a brief summary of the main points raised by the
CPC:
The proposed draft provisions
introducing the usage of the word "Bulgarian" for the
purposes of packaging, labelling and advertising of food do not
limit the competition alone. Such usage is unnecessary, however,
since these matters are already regulated at the EU level.
The proposed quotas for stores with
turnover above BGN 2 million would limit competition in several
ways. For instance, they would create geographic barriers to the
free movement of goods, limit consumer choice, lead to higher
prices, risks of product shortages due to lack of Bulgarian goods,
risks of poor quality products, etc. The provision would also give
Bulgarian suppliers priority over foreign suppliers and small
traders priority over large chains.
Quotas would limit retailers'
ability to independently choose their strategy to attract
consumers. The CPC also points out that the Bulgarian legislation
already provides a defence mechanism against unfair competition
and, hence, new measures are superfluous.
The proposed draft definition of
fresh food and vegetables, which excludes food and vegetables
produced outside Bulgaria, may also potentially limit
competition.
Bulgarian producers must be supported
via measures that do not impede competition and that comply with
the applicable state aid regulations and European agricultural
policy.
