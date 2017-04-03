Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister, triggers Article 50 on March
29, 2017.
The UK will leave the EU on March 29, 2019,
come what may – although departure can in theory be delayed
in the unlikely event that the UK and all remaining EU Members
agree to delay it.
The Brexit negotiations
The Brexit negotiations can now, at last, begin. There are 2
tracks. The first covers the terms of the actual Brexit. This will
be much like a divorce settlement, although somewhat more
complicated (few divorces involve 28 noisy parties). It will cover
a vast array of issues including, who pays, how much and to whom,
for how long and on what terms.
The Brexit divorce negotiations must be concluded in 2 years
(subject to the remote possibility of all 28 parties agreeing to
extend) including ratification by the parliaments of all the
remaining Member States. If it is not, the UK drops out of the EU
anyway but with no agreed Brexit terms in place. Consequences
unknown.
Then there are the negotiations of the future trading
arrangements, beyond 2019. What sort of trading relationship will
the UK have with the EU? The UK wants to negotiate this in parallel
with the Brexit negotiations. The European Commission and some
Member States think these talks should wait until the Brexit talks
are concluded. The twin track issue is, as yet, unresolved.
However, few think the trade talks can be concluded in 2 years, in
any event.
Immediate Effect of Triggering Article 50
The good news, in terms of UK labour and compliance law, is that
for now at least, nothing changes. You may
continue as before.
The Great Repeal Bill
Given the enormous amount of EU law that has direct effect in UK
law, the government proposes to pass the Great Repeal Act which,
counter intuitively, will incorporate into UK law all current EU
law. Then, over time, the UK government can make such changes to
the law as Parliament approves.
Again, this means no immediate change to any UK labour or
compliance law.
Areas of labour and compliance law that might expect to get
early UK government attention, post Brexit, include:
holiday entitlement and pay,
transfer of undertakings rules
(TUPE),
data protection.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ)
On Brexit Day (March 29, 2019), it is expected
that the ECJ will lose its jurisdiction over UK law. However, to
avoid immediate legal chaos, the Great Repeal Act will bring into
UK law all ECJ judgments made to date which affect the UK. Future
ECJ judgments will, of course, not apply to the UK.
EU citizens' rights in the UK
Many had hoped that, by now, the status of EU citizens living
and working in the UK and would have been resolved by the UK
government unilaterally confirming their continuing right to remain
and work in the UK. The government has, instead, decided to treat
this issue as part of the Brexit negotiation and so the status of
those EU citizens and workers in the UK, post March 2019, remains
unresolved for now, as does the status of UK citizens working in
the EU. However, the strong expectation is that both groups will be
allowed to remain and work.
Data Protection
Notwithstanding Brexit, the EU General Data Protection
Regulation will come into effect in the UK (as it will across the
EU) in May, 2018 as, at that date, the UK will
still be a member of the EU.
