On September 28, 2016, the "Act on the Prohibition of
Improper Solicitations and the Receipt or Offer of Money or Things
of Value" (abbreviated as the "Improper Solicitation and
Graft Act") first came into effect. The act, which is more
commonly known as the "Kim Young-Ran Act," prohibits
improper solicitations of public officials and bans any offer to,
or acceptance by, public officials of anything of value.
The Improper Solicitation and Graft Act applies anti-corruption
measures more broadly compared to the existing anti-corruption laws
and policies by prohibiting improper solicitations even without any
offer or acceptance of money, etc. or even if such solicitations
fail, and by prohibiting offer or acceptance of money, etc. even
without any quid pro quo. The term "money, etc." is also
broadly defined to include cash or cash equivalents, meals, drinks,
gifts, entertainment, golf outings, promise of employment,
exemption of debts, or any other financial advantages. The act also
expands the definition of "public officials" to include
not only civil servants but also individuals in certain private
sectors such as journalists and teachers of private schools.
Under the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, it is prohibited
to give a public official money, etc. of any amount in connection
with the duties of such public official. Furthermore, even in the
cases where there is no relationship to the duties of the relevant
public official, nobody is allowed to give money, etc. exceeding
KRW 1 million on any one occasion or KRW 3 million in a fiscal year
in aggregate. The act provides very limited exceptions, including
offer or acceptance of meals up to KRW 30,000 (i.e., approximately
USD 30), gifts up to KRW 50,000 (i.e., approximately USD 50), or
money gifts for weddings or funerals up to KRW 100,000 (i.e.,
approximately USD 100), when given in the context of traditional
social norms or customs.
The Improper Solicitation and Graft Act contains an explicit
provision on corporate vicarious liability. If a representative,
agent or employee of a corporation violates the act in connection
with the corporation's business, the corporation may become
subject to the same fines as applied to the individual violator.
The corporation may raise an affirmative defense if it can
establish that it has not neglected reasonable care or supervision
to prevent violations of the act by its employees.
Implications of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act on the
FCPA Investigations
The enforcement of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act may
have implications on the U.S. investigation and prosecution under
the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Since the instances
of improper solicitation and bribery offenses punished under Korean
law will increase significantly, more corporate conducts that have
not been regulated in the past will come to the attention of the
FCPA enforcement authorities.
In addition, the implementation of the Improper Solicitation and
Graft Act may result in a lower possibility of success in raising
affirmative defenses under the FCPA. Because the exceptions allowed
under the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act are so narrow and
limited, establishing the local law defense under the FCPA (i.e.,
that the payment at issue was lawful under the written laws of the
foreign country) would not likely be successful.
The implementation of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act
will very likely expose the corporations to unprecedented
regulatory compliance risks that may entail substantial
reputational damages and financial losses to the corporations.
Therefore, it is critical for the corporations subject to both the
Improper Solicitation and Graft Act and the FCPA to carefully
examine and, if necessary, overhaul and reinforce in advance their
current regulatory affairs system and their internal
anti-corruption compliance policies and frameworks.
See our previous newsletters on the Improper Solicitation and
Graft Act and the FCPA:
Graft Act and the FCPA:
