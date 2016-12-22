We have been hearing news of the Pakistan government's
efforts to reach a settlement with the Tethyan Copper Company (TCC)
in connection with the Reko Diq matter involving copper and gold
reserves worth billions of dollars. International arbitration
proceedings before the International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID) and the International Chamber of
Commerce tribunals are ongoing in this matter. More than two years
after the Supreme Court declared the agreement with the TCC
illegal, the government's efforts to reach a settlement with
the TCC are instructive. Assuming the news reports are accurate, it
signals a significant departure from the patriotic posturing and
legal wrangling that we have witnessed over the past couple of
years. In one of my op-eds on this subject published a couple of
years ago, I had argued whether our national interest was served
merely by generating nationalist hysteria to morph a purely legal
issue into an issue about selling our natural resources for a
pittance or by covering up the incompetence and corruption of our
government officials and putting the blame on the foreign
investor.
Almost two years on, there seems to be the realisation on the
government's part of its international contractual and treaty
obligations and the potentially ominous implications of a failure
to honour these both from the standpoint of foreign investment as
well as Pakistan's image in the international community. The
important question now is whether or not the TCC would agree to
settle and on what terms. Based on the available information, not
surprisingly, the TCC is not too keen on settling this matter
partly because the arbitral tribunal is expected to render an award
in its favour of, by one estimate, $10 billion. Pakistan's
efforts to reach a settlement reinforce this view as it signals its
expectation of an unfavourable decision.
While Pakistan's motivation to settle is understandable
given its ostensibly weaker position, why would the TCC want to
settle? If it is expecting a favourable award of a substantial
amount, why would it agree to settle for a lower amount? To answer
these questions, we need to consider the relevant factors that
parties to international arbitration proceedings take into account
in their decisions to reach a settlement after arbitration
proceedings have been initiated. These factors include the costs of
arbitration and the likely duration of the proceedings, the
strength or weakness of the party's case, concerns about the
likely place of enforcement and how lengthy and difficult
enforcement could be and the possible inadequacy of the assets of
the opposing party. The TCC would certainly consider some, if not
all, of these factors before taking a final decision on whether to
reach a settlement with Pakistan.
In terms of the costs of arbitration, in view of the expected
amount of the arbitral award, these costs would just be a fraction
of the award and may not be a strong consideration for the TCC to
reach a settlement. Regarding the likely place of enforcement, that
is, Pakistan and any other countries where its government owns
commercial assets, the TCC might be concerned about how much time
it would take and whether the award could be fully or partially
enforced. This is primarily because there will most likely be stiff
resistance to enforcement of the arbitral award by Pakistani
courts, especially one related to Pakistan's natural resources,
a subject that evokes patriotic and nationalistic fervour.
Although Pakistan has enacted the New York Convention and the
ICSID convention, enforcement of foreign arbitral awards may still
not be considered straightforward as our justice system may resort
to the few narrow exceptions in these laws as grounds for refusing
enforcement. Ironically, this xenophobic approach may well turn out
to be an advantage for Pakistan as it could motivate the TCC to
come to the negotiating table.
One of the objectives of arbitration proceedings is facilitating
a consensual resolution of the dispute and statistics show that a
majority of parties enter into arbitration proceedings with the
hope of reaching an amicable settlement. Furthermore, an amicable
settlement with the support of the arbitral tribunal is generally
considered more favourable for both parties than concluding the
proceedings by award, where one party wins and the other loses. We
will have to wait and see if there will be one winner in the Reko
Diq case or if both parties will go for the presumably win-win
option by reaching a settlement.
