U.S. Businesses Struggle to Find Workers
For roughly the past year there have been a greater number of
jobs available than workers seeking jobs. Employers are struggling
to find workers to fill both skilled and unskilled positions.
The Effect of Employing Immigrants
Most economists today agree that increasing immigration helps
the U.S. economy and greatly reduces labor shortages. Factually, it
is known that immigrants make up approximately 27.6 million workers
out of 161.4 million workers in the U.S.; The 8 million
undocumented workers contribute approximately $12 billion in taxes
each year; 55%, of the country's $1 billion startup companies
had at least one immigrant founder.
There is no doubt that immigrant workers are a large part of the
solution to the labor shortage. However, finding immigrant workers
with employment authorization, or obtaining employment
authorization for them, is becoming increasingly challenging.
Employment Authorization for Foreign Born
Workers
Employment authorization options continue to decrease. The
purpose of the Buy American Hire American Executive Order was to
"create higher wages and employment rates for workers in the
United States, and to protect their economic interests." While
the Order was vague, its implementation has had a devastating
effect on employment authorization for foreigners.
H-1B: The H-1B visa is for workers with a
minimum of a bachelor's degree. These workers are required to
be paid wages no less than the prevailing wage or the wage of their
U.S. counterparts, whichever is higher. The H-1B denial rate was
approximately 6% in 2015, and increased to over 24% in 2018.
L-1: The L-1 visa allows executives, managers,
and employees with specialized knowledge to transfer from a foreign
entity to a U.S. affiliate. The L-1 denial rate increased from
roughly 16% in 2015 to over 20% in 2018. However, some countries,
like India, have a much higher denial rate.
H-4 EAD: H-4 visas are for spouses of H-1B visa
holders. These individuals have historically been ineligible for
Employment Authorization (EAD). In 2015, certain H-4 spouses became
eligible for EADs, however, in 2017, the administration proposed an
end to the benefit.
EAD's for Students: Foreign students are
eligible for an EAD upon completion of a degree program. As of
September, 2019, new guidance has placed restrictions on this
employment. Additionally, in some situations, students who receive
Curricular Practical Training (CPT) employment authorization for
more than 12 months may be ineligible to receive post-completion
EAD.
DACA: With the implementation of DACA, hundreds
of thousands of individuals who arrived in the U.S. as children
obtained employment authorization. Now, the government is
attempting to terminate the program. Although litigation is
pending, it is unclear whether this program will continue.
Entrepreneur visa: In 2017, the Department of
Homeland Security published a rule to allow immigrants
entrepreneurs an opportunity to develop and grow businesses in the
U.S. Litigation is pending, but DHS is in the process of publishing
a notice to remove the rule.
EAD processing times: The processing times for
all categories of EADs have increased so dramatically, that many
are unable to maintain authorization without significant gaps.
Regulations previously required USCIS to adjudicate EADs within 90
days, or issue an interim EAD, but both of these safeguards have
been removed. EAD processing times are now at crisis levels, in
many cases taking between 5 to 9 months for approval, and often
longer.
TPS employment: Temporary Protected Status
(TPS) recipients are generally eligible for employment
authorization. The automatic extension of employment authorization
of certain TPS recipients was to expire in 2020, but has now been
extended through 2021. Since the U.S. government has sought
to terminate TPS for certain countries, the ultimate fate of TPS
recipients remains unknown.
An increase in foreign workers would significantly help U.S.
businesses resolve the labor shortage they are facing. The shifts
in immigration policy are inconsistent with this goal, and
restrictive immigration policies are continuing to eliminate U.S.
employment opportunities for foreign workers.
