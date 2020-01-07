United States: The Murkiness Of The Public Domain

Last Updated: January 7 2020
Article by Brian G. Murphy

When the ball dropped in Times Square on New Year's eve, George Gershwin's composition "Rhapsody in Blue," along with most other works that were first published in 1924, entered the public domain in the U.S.  This is the second year in a row that the public domain in the U.S. has been enriched in this manner: last year (as recounted in this post), most works published in 1923 fell into the public domain. (As an aside, I commend myself for showing remarkable restraint by not sharing the fate of "Rhapsody in Blue" in real time with the friends with whom I rang in the New Year.  At the very least, I avoided an eye roll or two.) 

The Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke Law School has posted a list  of some of the now public-domain works from 1924 - the year in which Grover Cleveland was president,  J. Edgar Hoover became head of the FBI, and Truman Capote was born. (Caveat:  I haven't myself verified this list.)   The list includes:

Books:

  • Thomas Mann, The Magic Mountain
  • E.M. Forster, A Passage to India
  • Edith Wharton, Old New York  (four novellas)
  • Agatha Christie, The Man in the Brown Suit

Films:

  • Buster Keaton's Sherlock, Jr.  and The Navigator
  • Harold Lloyd's Girl Shy and Hot Water
  • The first film adaptation of Peter Pan

Music:

  • "Fascinating Rhythm" and "Oh, Lady Be Good," music George Gershwin, lyrics Ira Gershwin
  • "Lazy" by Irving Berlin
  • "Santa Claus Blues" by Charley Straight and Gus Kahn

For a different type of list, check out Slate's list of the worst books and films from 1924  (according to critics writing in 1924).  

However, before you go crazy ripping and mixing songs, books, art and films from 1924, you should keep in mind the following.   

1.  The Law is Different Outside the U.S.:   

While works published in 1924 may be in the public domain in the United States, the same works may be subject to copyright protection in other countries. The term for protection for older works in many other countries is the life of the author plus 50 years (e.g., Canada) or 70 years (e.g., many countries in Europe).  (In the U.S., we didn't adopt a "life plus" term of copyright protection until the 1976 Copyright Act.) Accordingly, a work originally published in the U.S. in 1924 by an Italian author who died in 1970 likely remains protected by copyright law in Italy and other countries that use a life plus 70 term of protection. 

So, if you are using a particular work worldwide, you should do more research to determine whether you still need a license.  Here is a list (which I have not verified) of works that may be entering the public domain in 2020 outside the United States based on the year of the authors' deaths.

2.  Derivative Works May Still Enjoy Copyright Protection:  

Only the version of the work, as originally published in 1924, is in the public domain in the U.S. Subsequent adaptations, editions and arrangements by later authors may include original content that is independently protected under copyright law. 

For example, American composer Walter Murphy - the guy behind the disco arrangement of Beethoven's "Fifth Symphony" for the movie Saturday Night Fever - produced a disco-infused recording of "Rhapsody in Blue" in 1977.  The track (available here) is genius and recently was put to good use in an episode of HBO's Watchmen. Murphy's track includes new content that undoubtedly would qualify for copyright protection.  

3.  Watch Out for Sound Recordings:  

Even if a composition (like "Rhapsody in Blue") is in the public domain, it is likely that most pre-existing sound recordings of that composition - even 1924 sound recordings! - remain protected under copyright law. The scope and duration of protection for sound recordings is (more than) a little complicated.  But, in a nutshell:

Post-1972 Sound Recordings:  Almost all sound recordings published after February 15, 1972 remain protected under federal copyright law.  (Caveat:  a sound recording published in the U.S. without proper notice between February 15, 1972 and March 1, 1989 would be in the public domain, subject to limited exceptions.)

Pre-1972 Sound Recordings:  Until the passage (in 2018) of the The Classics Protection and Access Act  (the "CPA Act") (enacted as Title II of the Music Modernization Act), pre-1972 recordings were subject to protection under state ("common law") copyright, not federal copyright law. The scope of that protection was extremely murky (to say the least). The CPA Act, in the words of the Copyright Office, "brings pre-1972 sound recordings partially into the federal copyright system" by providing a federal remedy for certain unauthorized use of pre-1972 sound recordings.  However, the period during which an owner of a pre-1972 sound recording can seek a remedy under the CPA Act for unauthorized uses (referred to as the "term of prohibition" in the statute) is different from the term of copyright protection for works fully covered by the Copyright Act.  The details, which are spelled out in 17 U.S.C. §1401(a)(2)(B), are summarized in this chart: 

Publication Date of Recording  Term of Prohibition 
Before 1923 Ends on December 31, 2021
Between 1923 - 1946 100 years from publication
Between 1947 - 1956 110 years from publication
Between 1957 - February 14, 1972 Ends on February 15, 2067

So ... applying the above, the owner of a sound recording of "Rhapsody In Blue" first published in 1924 would still have a remedy, under the CPA Act, for the unauthorized use that recording until January 1, 2025.  Unlicensed users, beware!

Finally, the CPA Act amended the Copyright Act's preemption provisions by adding a new § 301(c) which provides in part:

Nothing in this subsection may be construed to affirm or negate the preemption of rights and remedies pertaining to any cause of action arising from the nonsubscription broadcast transmission of sound recordings under the common law or statutes of any State for activities that do not qualify as covered activities under chapter 14 undertaken during the ["term of prohibition"].  Any potential preemption of rights and remedies related to such activities undertaken during that period shall apply in all respects as it did the day before the date of enactment of the Classics Protection and Access Act."

"Covered activities" under the CPA Act are "any activity that the copyright owner of a sound recording would have the exclusive right to do or authorize under section 106 or 602, or that would violate section 1201 or 1202, if the sound recording were fixed on or after February 15, 1972."  "Covered activities" do not include public performances of sound recordings by means other than digital audio transmission - e.g., a public performance over a terrestrial radio or tv station.  As a result, if a state like California were to recognize a general public performance right in sound recordings - see Flo & Eddie, Inc. v. Pandora Media, Inc.  (9th Cir. Oct. 17, 2019) - then that recognition would not be preempted by the CPA Act.  

An in depth discussion of the CPA Act is (WAY) beyond the scope of this post.  If you are interested in more, I recommend Professor Tyler T. Ochoa's thorough post on the topic.

4.  Some Works from 1924  Already Were in the Public Domain:   

Some works published in 1924 already were in the public domain because the copyright owners did not comply with the formalities that were necessary under prior law.  For example, subject to certain exceptions, a work published in the U.S. prior to March 1, 1989 without a copyright notice would be in the public domain. Also, under the 1909 Act, a work would fall into the public domain if the owner did not renew the copyright after an initial 28-year term of protection; accordingly, any work that was initially published between 1925 and 1963 and not renewed fell into the public domain long ago. 

5.  Other Laws May Provide Some Protection:  

We can anticipate that certain rights holders, in certain instances, may try to use trademark law to prevent (or at least limit) the use of their works even after copyright has expired - at least in cases where they believe that consumer confusion is likely as to whether the rights holder was the source of the work or goods in question.  (Mickey Mouse is protected not only by copyright law, but also by trademark law.)  How successful those efforts will be remains to be seen, especially in light of the Supreme Court's decision in Dastar Corp. v. Twentieth Century Fox.   See also  EMI Catalogue Partnership v. Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos Inc.

Figuring out the public domain status of a work can be a little tricky.  This handy chart is a good starting place to begin any inquiry.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions