United States: More Of What You Will See On Personal Jurisdiction Following BMS

Last Updated: November 21 2017
Article by Steven Boranian
Most Read Contributor in United States, October 2017

We wrote a few months ago about what you will see from the plaintiffs' side as they try to evade the Supreme Court's opinion in BMS v. Superior Court. That opinion has combined with Bauman to reset personal jurisdiction and restore fairness to a system that had gotten out of whack, particularly in the mass tort world in which we often dwell. Plaintiffs have resisted this reset, even though there is no rational reason why they should. A more disciplined approach to personal jurisdiction imposes absolutely no burden on plaintiffs, who remain free to sue where the defendants are "at home" or (if different) where the operative facts occurred with regard to those defendants. The resistance comes from their attorneys, who would prefer to concentrate masses of case in fewer jurisdictions of their choosing so they can make more money with less effort. We are not judging; they are merely exploiting the incentives built into our civil litigation system.

So what is in their personal jurisdiction playbook? We reported before that plaintiffs will try to stretch even the most tenuous forum contacts into specific personal jurisdiction. Or they will assert that defendants "consented" to jurisdiction in a particular state through such routine activities as registering to do business. If those do not work, the fallback position will always be to request "jurisdictional discovery," even when the facts relevant to forum contacts are either undisputed or are already within the plaintiffs' control.

Plaintiffs recently added to those tactics in a hernia mesh MDL in New Hampshire, In re Atrium Medical Corp. C-Qur Mesh Products Liability Litigation, No. 16-md-2753, 2017 WL 5514193 (D.N.H. Nov. 14, 2017), where the issue was whether the court had personal jurisdiction over a holding company based in Sweden. The company did not make or sell the products in question, and it was undisputed that the company had no direct contacts with the United States. Of course, the plaintiffs sued the device manufacturers too, and those companies did not contest jurisdiction in New Hampshire. But wanting deeper pockets in which to reach, or simply to increase their nuisance value through harassment, the plaintiffs opposed the holding company's motion to dismiss on multiple grounds.

First, the plaintiffs argued that the Swedish company waived its personal jurisdiction defense by participating in the MDL and complying with the court's initial case management orders. That argument was obviously frivolous. The Swedish company asserted the lack of personal jurisdiction as an affirmative defense in its answer and simultaneously filed a motion to dismiss on that basis. It is certainly possible for a defendant to waive its personal jurisdiction defense, but the Federal Rules allow a defendant to preserve a personal jurisdiction defense by way of answer (unlike some states). The Swedish company did that, and it also moved to dismiss as soon as it answered. That is not a waiver. Id. at *2.

Second, the plaintiffs argued that the Swedish company was judicially estopped from contesting jurisdiction because the company participated in product liability cases in New Hampshire and California and had itself sued someone in Delaware state court. This argument borders on frivolous as well. Judicial estoppel prevents litigants from taking a contested legal position in one case to gain an advantage then taking the opposite position in another case to gain an advantage there, too. A common example is a plaintiff who discharges his debts in bankruptcy by representing that he has no product liability claims, but then turns around and represents to another court that he actually has a claim by filing a complaint. You can't do that. Another example, which we wrote about here, is when a plaintiff defeats preemption by arguing that a drug manufacturer's label change was voluntary, but then turns around and argues later that the label change was not a subsequent remedial measure because it was actually mandatory. That's wrong, too. Here, the Swedish company was neither talking out of both sides of its mouth nor trying to gain an unfair advantage. There are many reasons why a defendant would voluntarily submit to a court's jurisdiction in one case but not in another, especially when the rules have recently changed. Moreover, if the plaintiffs were correct, a defendant who voluntarily submitted to personal jurisdiction in any state would be permanently estopped from asserting the defense anywhere and everywhere. Ridiculous. The court did not think much of the argument either. Id. at *3.

Third, the plaintiffs argued that the other defendants' forum contacts could be attributed to the Swedish company because the Swedish company assumed responsibility for the other companies' liabilities and because the companies were alter egos or agents of each other. This version of "piercing the corporate veil" is very difficult for plaintiffs to satisfy, and while the plaintiffs gained some traction with this argument, they are hardly out of the woods yet. The rules as applied in an MDL are a little different, and because we have never seen them set forth quite so clearly, we will repeat them here:

In multi-district litigation cases . . . the [specific personal jurisdiction] inquiry is often more complicated. In multi-district litigation based on diversity jurisdiction, ordinarily personal jurisdiction in the transferee court is based on the jurisdiction of the transferor court. The transferee court then separately applies the state law pertaining to personal jurisdiction applicable in each of the transferor courts. The transferee court, however, conducts "this analysis according to the law not of the transferor circuit," but rather according to the law of the circuit in which it sits.

2017 WL 5514193, at *4 (citations omitted). In other words, an MDL court applies the long-arm statute of the state in which the case was initially filed, but ultimately determines personal jurisdiction under the precedent of the circuit in which it sits. There are also issues around personal jurisdiction over out-of-state defendants when MDL judges permit "direct filing" into multidistrict litigation, which we discussed at some length here. This is one reason why the venue of an MDL, as selected by the J.P.M.L., matters.

The court also set forth the various procedural approaches to deciding a personal jurisdiction challenge: The court can determine whether the plaintiff has made a mere prima facie showing that personal jurisdiction exists, or it can conduct a full-blown evidentiary hearing and decide personal jurisdiction on a preponderance-of-the-evidence standard. A third option falls in between these two ends of the spectrum. Under the "intermediate standard," also known as the "likelihood standard," the court can weigh evidence and find "whether the plaintiff has shown a likelihood of the existence of each fact necessary to support personal jurisdiction." Id. at **4-5.

The district court decided it would apply the "intermediate standard," but would do so only after allowing additional discovery. That's right—jurisdictional discovery. We have expressed our opinion on jurisdictional discovery—we don't think that it will make any difference except in the most exceptional cases and should not be allowed. We also think that jurisdictional discovery is an area appropriate for cost-shifting under Rule 26(c)(1)(B). This court, however, is allowing it. But not the oppressively overreaching discovery that, of course, the plaintiffs proposed, which the court rejected as "broader than necessary to address the jurisdictional issues that have arisen." Id. at *9. Instead, the court directed the plaintiffs to serve discovery "focused on the issues," which presumably includes the agency and alter ego theories that the plaintiffs advanced. Id. The discovery many or may not make any difference. Only time will tell, but either way, the DDL Blog will be monitoring.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Emails

From time to time Mondaq may send you emails promoting Mondaq services including new services. You may opt out of receiving such emails by clicking below.

*** If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of services offered by Mondaq you may opt out by clicking here .

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.