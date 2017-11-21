Fisher Phillips' International Employment Practice Group
routinely counsels employers that are planning to move into the
Canadian employment market (or have done so already without the
requisite due diligence). In these situations, we often find
that even seasoned US HR Professionals are taken aback by the stark
differences between the employment law regimes in the US and
Canada. Accordingly, in this blog series, we will address at
a high level some of the basic differences that employers should be
aware of before hiring employees in Canada.
One of the most basic differences between Canada and the US is
that Canadian employees are generally entitled to far more in the
way of benefits and protections than their US counterparts.
One glaring example is employment at-will – it does not exist
in Canada (or virtually anywhere outside of the US, for that
matter). Rather, all Canadian employees operate under the
terms of an employment contract, whether reduced to a formal
writing (typically the preferred method) or as implied by common
law (the Canadian employment contract will be the featured topic of
our next blog). Further, minimum entitlements to benefits
such as paid time off and notice in advance of termination without
cause or payment in lieu of notice, are all defined by provincial
statutes, such as Ontario's Employment Standards Act, 2000 (the
"ESA"). By way of example, in Ontario, once an
employee is with a company for twelve months, he or she is entitled
to two weeks of vacation time and the company generally has an
affirmative obligation to ensure that the employee actually uses
the entire two weeks. That same employee is also generally
entitled to two weeks of notice, or payment in lieu of notice, and
other statutory benefits, before his or her employment may be
lawfully terminated without cause (and "cause", as
defined be courts throughout Canada is a lofty bar).
Based on the foregoing, and despite other perceived similarities
between the US and Canada, even a well-drafted set of US-centric
employment policies will need to be reviewed and revamped before it
would be appropriate to apply the policies to Canadian employees.
Indeed, many garden-variety US handbook provisions are wholly
inappropriate under Canadian employment law. Accordingly, we
regularly work with local counsel throughout Canada to prepare
Canadian handbooks and addendums for our US clients. We also
prepare locally appropriate employment agreements but to learn more
about that issue in Canada, you will have to stay tuned for the
next blog in this series!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
A recent consent decree between the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and American Airlines Inc. and Envoy Air Inc. takes direct aim at the legality of employers' "100% return-to-work" policies ...
A recent decision highlights why the FLSA is not always the remedial statute created to protect low-income workers by holding that four commission-based sales representatives, each earning six figures ...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).