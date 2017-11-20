In most startups, the board of directors will be small and made
up almost entirely of the founders and investor representatives. If
a startup needs guidance from seasoned outside advisors, but is not
ready for independent directors, an advisory board can be a good
middle ground.
What does an advisory board do?
An advisory board provides advice and guidance, but does not
have any decision-making power or management duties. Advisory
boards can help founders develop closer ties with potential future
board members, customers, industry contacts and other valuable
advisors, without giving up control over the business. An advisory
board not only offers management and the board of directors a
different perspective but, depending on the advisors' stature
and reputation, can also add credibility.
The mandate of an advisory board can be tailored to the specific
circumstances and needs of the business. For example, a startup may
establish a general advisory board that provides a source of
financial, technical and marketing expertise. Or, there can be a
series of advisory boards with a narrower focus, such as marketing
or research and development.
What liabilities and obligations are relevant for advisory
boards?
The absence of decision-making power and management duties makes
advisory boards attractive to those who want to play a role in the
business but don't want to take on personal liabilities as a
director or officer. This makes advisory boards a good option for
new and early-stage businesses that don't have directors'
and officers' liability insurance. Take care however that the
advisory board does not overstep its bounds and take an active role
in management. Statutory or non-statutory liabilities can be
imposed on members of the advisory board who are seen to be
exercising decision making powers and actively managing the
corporation's business.
In the absence of fiduciary duties imposed by corporate law on
directors and officers, members of an advisory board should be
expected to sign a confidentiality agreement with the corporation
in order to more fully protect the corporation. If the advisor is
also contributing to the corporation's IP, then this agreement
should also include an assignment of inventions.
How can a company effectively work with an advisory board?
It is important to consider the time required to recruit and
maintain a constructive working relationship with advisory board
members. Directors and management must be committed to listening to
the advisory board and must also provide members with the
information necessary to be able to give meaningful advice. While
having an influential group of individuals on the corporation's
advisory board can add prestige and value, failure to consistently
consult and inform the advisory board can harm the credibility of
the management team in the eyes of its advisory board members and
those they influence.
How are advisors compensated?
Different forms of compensation work for different advisors.
While the most obvious form of compensation is cash, for most
startups cash is in short supply. Cash is also not the motivating
factor for many advisory board members. Instead, advisors are often
motivated by interest in the business, networking opportunities, or
evaluating the company for future investment. Where advisors do
expect compensation, consider issuing stock or stock options rather
than paying cash.
