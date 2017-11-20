Susan Booth is a Partner for Holland & Knight's
Los Angeles office.
Stacie Goeddel is a Partner for Holland &
Knight's
San Francisco office.
Robert Haight is a Partner for Holland &
Knight's
San Francisco office.
Karl Lott is a Partner for Holland & Knight's Los Angeles office.
Los Angeles office.
Douglas Praw is a Partner for Holland & Knight's Los Angeles office.
Los Angeles office.
Daniel Dow is an Associate for Holland &
Knight's
Los Angeles office.
Ashley Jason is an Associate for Holland &
Knight's
Los Angeles office.
Jacqueline Win is an Associate for Holland &
Knight's
San Francisco office.
Geoffrey Geddes is a Public Finance Project Manager for
Holland & Knight's
Los Angeles office.
Analysts Say Tax Proposal Could Cut MBS Issuance by $30
Billion
The tax proposal initially released by the House Ways and Means
Committee could look very different from what Congress actually
approves. However, analysts have said that, if passed, certain
provisions in the tax plan could have a significant impact on the
issuance of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
The recently released tax plan would only allow interest on
mortgages of an amount up to $500,000 to be deducted on a
homeowner's tax return. This is a sharp reduction from the
current law that allows the deduction of interest on mortgages of
an amount up to $1 million. As this incentive to finance the
purchase of a home with a mortgage is reduced, analysts expect some
potential homebuyers to elect a smaller mortgage or forego
homeownership entirely in favor of renting. Analysts say these
factors could lead to a lower volume of mortgage originations and,
in turn, reduce MBS issuance by as much as $30 billion. However,
analysts also point out that people purchase homes for reasons
other than the mortgage interest tax deduction, so the decrease in
MBS issuance could more likely be $15 billion.
Where Will Future Residents of Los Angeles Live?
It is no secret that Los Angeles is facing a severe housing
shortage. It is against this backdrop that the Southern California
Association of Governments recently released a report that
estimates the population of Los Angeles County could increase by 1
million people by 2035.
In 2013, Mayor Eric Garcetti set a goal of having 100,000 new
housing units built in the City of Los Angeles by 2021. Garcetti
recently announced that more than two-thirds of that goal already
has been accomplished. However, most of the units that have been
built are market rate units and do little to ameliorate the
affordable housing shortage. The nonprofit group California Housing
Partnership Corporation recently indicated that 551,807 new units
of affordable housing would need to be built in Los Angeles County
to satisfy the demand of lower-income residents.
Garcetti has supported several programs to improve the housing
stock in and around Los Angeles, most notably the "28 by
28" plan to expedite transit-oriented developments as well as
the decrease in restrictions on so-called "granny flats,"
also known as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Time will tell if
these measures can create the housing inventory that Los Angeles
will need for its growing population.
The Unintended Consequences of State Seismic Regulations
Community Medical Center Long Beach recently announced it will
close its emergency room and no longer provide acute care services
within the next year and a half because it cannot meet state
earthquake safety standards. This followed a similar announcement
from Pacific Alliance Medical Center in Los Angeles that it will
close because it is unable to afford the cost of a seismic retrofit
required by California law.
Long Beach and Los Angeles certainly have other hospitals that
provide emergency and acute care services, but the closure and
partial closure of these two hospitals make it more difficult for
residents to access these types of services, not to mention the
hundreds of employees that will now have to find other work. It is
doubtful that many people would be against regulations that require
hospitals in an earthquake-prone area such as California to be able
to withstand a significant seismic event, but this news reminds us
that such regulations come at a cost.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
