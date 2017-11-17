The Situation: GAO sustained a protest
challenging a task order award where the awardee's proposal
included letters of intent that mentioned an arbitration agreement
that was required as a condition of employment.
The Result: The decision found that the
agreements may have violated the Consolidated Appropriations Act,
and that the agency should have investigated the issue prior to
making the contract award.
Looking Ahead: GAO's decision emphasizes
the need to ensure that arbitration agreements referenced in
proposals do not violate the Consolidated Appropriations Act's
prohibition against binding arbitration agreements, as a condition
of employment, for certain types of claims.
On October 16, 2017, the U.S. Government Accountability Office
("GAO") sustained a protest by L3
Unidyne, Inc. ("L3") challenging a task order issued
to Leidos, Inc. ("Leidos"). GAO found that Leidos
submitted letters of intent for certain key personnel that
referenced an arbitration agreement that employees were required to
sign as a condition of employment. The letters of intent contained
the following language: "All new hires and rehires of Leidos
must execute an Arbitration Agreement prior to commencement of
employment. Enclosed is a copy of the Arbitration Agreement you are
required to execute as a condition of employment."
GAO determined that the Consolidated Appropriations Act
prohibits the expenditure of funds for any contract valued at more
than $1 million to a contractor, unless the contractor agrees not
to "enter into any agreement with any of its employees ...
that requires, as a condition of employment, that the employee ...
agree to resolve through arbitration" certain claims. These
claims include "any claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights
Act of 1964 or any tort related to or arising out of sexual assault
or harassment ... ." Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017, Pub. L. No. 115-31, § 8096 (May 5, 2017)
(extended under the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2018, Pub. L. No. 115-56 (Sept. 8, 2017)).
GAO found that the arbitration agreements may have violated this
provision and concluded that there was no evidence in the record
that the agency ever considered whether Leidos's proposal
violated the provision. GAO found that the agency could not
properly have considered Leidos's proposal eligible for award
without resolving this issue.
The Result
The decision highlights the risk that this little-known
provision from the Consolidated Appropriations Act poses to
unsuspecting offerors. GAO's decision noted that there was no
evidence to show that the agency had a copy of the Leidos
arbitration agreements before making the award, and the decision
appears to indicate that GAO also did not have a copy of the
arbitration agreements.
Nevertheless, the GAO decision found that the agreements may
have violated the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and that the
agency should have investigated the issue prior to making the
contract award. Thus, an unsuspecting offeror may be deemed
ineligible for an award it if requires employees to sign binding
arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. GAO's
decision highlights an additional risk to an unsuspecting offeror:
even if an offeror's arbitration agreement does not violate the
provision referenced above (which prohibits mandatory arbitration
agreements only with regard to certain types of claims, such as
Title VII claims), a passing reference to an arbitration agreement
in a proposal may be sufficient to serve as a basis for GAO to
sustain a protest.
This decision highlights the importance of ensuring that
arbitration agreements do not violate the provision in the
Consolidated Appropriations Act prohibiting arbitration agreements
for certain types of claims as a condition of employment. In
addition, even if a company's arbitration agreements are in
compliance with this provision, any references in a proposal to
arbitration agreements should explain that the arbitration
agreement is compliant with the Consolidated Appropriations Act
provision.
Three Key Takeaways
Current appropriations law prohibits
contract awards for more than $1 million to contractors that
require any of its employees to sign binding arbitration agreements
for certain claims.
The mention of a binding arbitration
agreement within a proposal may form the basis for a successful
protest.
Contractors should be mindful of the
language in letters of intent included in proposals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
