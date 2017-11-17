ALJ McNamara recently confirmed and tightened her previous order
compelling depositions of certain Japanese witnesses in the United
States. Certain Digital Cable And Satellite
Products, Inv. No. 337-TA-1049, Order No. 14.
Previously, ALJ McNamara granted Respondent ARRIS's Motion
to compel depositions of Complainant Sony's corporate witnesses
in the United States. Id., Order No. 10. The
ALJ acknowledged that "the rule of thumb is to take
depositions in a location most convenient to the witnesses, which
typically would have been Japan in this case."
Id. at 4. However, depositions in Japan present
several problems. First, "Japanese law prohibits the
taking of testimony via telephone." Id. at
2. This would have complicated or prevented Staff's
participation. Second, depositions need to be taken at the
U.S. embassy or consulate in Japan, which have strict limitations
on the process of scheduling and conducting depositions.
See id. at 2-3. The ALJ concluded that in this case
"Sony must make all named individuals . . . available to
testify in the United States." Id. at 6.
The following reasons were cited: "ARRIS did not delay in
attempting to obtain the appropriate permissions to take
depositions in Japan or to schedule depositions"; as a
Complainant, "Sony chose to bring its case to the ITC
venue"; and "Sony is already bringing [two of the
witnesses] to the United States for depositions in co-pending
litigation before the U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware." Id. at 5.
Sony responded by filing "a request for clarification, or,
in the alternative, for interlocutory review of Order No.
10." Order No. 14 at 1. Sony offered other
locations for depositions which included Hong Kong, Guam, and
Hawaii. Id. at 4. ARRIS, on the other hand,
requested "that the remaining Sony depositions subject to
Order No. 10 be limited to Washington, D.C." or at a
"reasonably accessible east coast location in the continental
United States." Id. at 4. The ALJ granted
ARRIS's request and denied Sony's Motion.
Id. at 12. The ALJ explained that Sony's
proposed locations would not resolve problems identified in the
previous order, and that Sony is now taking a position inconsistent
with its prior argument when it asserts that Order 10 marks "a
significant departure from well-established Commission
practice" or that it announces a "policy."
Order No. 14 at 7, 9-10. As a result, the ALJ not only
confirmed the previous order that depositions should occur in the
United States, but agreed with ARRIS's request for an
additional limiting of the location of the depositions to
Washington D.C. or another East Coast location. Id.
at 11, 12.
Takeaway
Depositions of foreign witnesses in an ITC investigation can
present issues that require careful planning in light of the
accelerated proceedings. Navigating these issues can be
particularly critical to obtaining necessary evidence in the ITC
where parties are often foreign corporations. ITC Staff's
travel restrictions cause additional complications—especially
in countries such as Japan and Korea where law does not permit
testimony by phone. Japan in particular has strict rules on
requesting, scheduling, and conducting depositions. Parties
seeking to depose witnesses in Japan must plan very early in the
investigation as doing so requires orders from both the ALJ and a
district court judge as well as special deposition visas.
Here, ALJ McNamara cited Japan's tight restrictions on
depositions as factors counseling towards compelling corporate
depositions of Complainant in the United States. Although ALJ
McNamara limited her ruling to the facts of this investigation,
given the laws in Japan, scheduling depositions there will always
be somewhat burdensome. Accordingly, based on this Order,
Japanese parties in the ITC (especially complainants) should be
prepared for the possibility that an ALJ may require their
depositions take place in the United States.
