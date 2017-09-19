Partner
David Cohen, former deputy director of the Central Intelligence
Agency who also served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for
Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, fielded questions about the
use of financial and economic sanctions against Russia, North Korea
and Venezuela during a recent discussion at Georgetown University
Law Center. The September 11, 2017, session, carried by C-SPAN,
highlighted Cohen's combination of national security and
economic policymaking experience as a top official in the Obama
Administration. During the forum, he displayed the directness and
grasp of nuance that helped him become a key player in US national
security circles.
Cohen noted that financial and economic sanctions have grown in
both complexity and pervasiveness as they have become part of the
standard playbook of responses intended to persuade rogue nations
and illicit actors toward better behavior. "It was something
that during the Obama Administration, and really, going back to the
Bush Administration, a lot of effort was put into trying to change
the landscape of sanctions, the sanctions law and sanctions tool so
we can have something that's much more nimble, much more
effective. Today, you pick up the paper, whatever the national
security is: Russia, terrorism, Syria, name your issue, sanctions
are a component of the conversation."
The shift of sanctions to the center of national security policy
was reflected in a little noticed but symbolically important recent
change in US law that made the Treasury secretary a full member of
the National Security Council, Cohen said. For decades, the
Treasury attended National Security Council meetings but lacked the
member designation. The greater use and sophistication of
sanctions has increased the challenges for companies with global
interests, Cohen explained. "For businesses operating in the
international environment, it's much more difficult to
navigate. If it was a Cuba embargo that said 'Thou shalt not
sell anything to Cuba,' it was pretty easy to figure out what
you're supposed to do.
"The Russia sanctions, or what the administration just did
in Venezuela—which were a series of sanctions on the
Venezuelan government or the Venezuelan oil company's access to
US capital markets—that's a really complex application of
a sanctions tool. It's a complex environment now, particularly
for US financial institutions to navigate."
Cohen emphasized that sanctions should be applied to change
behavior or disrupt and disable the ability of bad actors to act
badly. He explained that the Obama Administration tried to use
sanctions as a tool for a broader policy objective. "We were
very cognizant of the fact that sanctions aren't a policy unto
themselves. You just don't apply sanctions and hope that
something good will happen." An example, he said, were
sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against
Iranian interests. Those sanctions operated as a stick while the
carrot of engagement was offered to the Iranians as well.
Ultimately, the Iranians chose to enter negotiations in which Iran
would trade an easing of sanctions for accepting limits on its
nuclear weapons program.
"In the Trump Administration—and it's still early
and this may change as they find their footing a little bit
more—there's clearly a continued reliance on
sanctions,." he said. "You've seen it in Venezuela,
where they have issued two different types of sanctions: the
standard sanctions that are designed to disable and disrupt, but
then recently, just a few weeks ago, some very interesting
financial sanctions aimed at the Venezuelan government's
ability to finance itself." Similarly, the Trump
Administration has imposed a series of increasingly strong and
complex sanctions on North Korea.
Moreover, Cohen noted that Congress has become increasingly
involved in prescribing sanctions, as evidenced by the recent
legislation that imposed new sanctions on Russia and limited the
administration's flexibility in relieving sanctions pressure.
Taken together, Cohen predicted that the sanctions landscape is
likely to become more complex, increasing challenges for US and
foreign businesses to comply.
On August 25, 2017, President Trump issued an Executive Order severely restricting transactions in debt and equity of the Government of Venezuela and of state-owned entities; including Petroleos de Venezuela; S.A. (PdVSA).
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).