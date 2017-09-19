FTC alleges company offered bogus promotion and protection
services to hopeful inventors
Freeze!
In late August, the Southern District of Florida ordered a
preliminary injunction against World Patent Marketing (WPM), a
patenting and invention-promotion service provider. The injunction,
issued with the expectation that the Federal Trade Commission's
(FTC's) case against WPM would be successful, forbids the
company from misrepresenting its products or services and from
making threats against people who complain about the company.
The injunction is the most recent development in the FTC's
case against WPM, which it launched in March.
Great Idea
That original
complaint accused the company of running a promotion scam
targeting inventors that "bilked thousands of consumers out of
millions of dollars." The suit alleges that WPM made promises
to aspiring inventors that their service would create a patent for
the inventors' product, and that accompanying agreements for
manufacturing and licensing would help the inventors make money off
their creations. Specifically, the FTC claimed, WPM devised
marketing materials that created a false impression that the
company had actually helped other inventors in the past –
when the company had no track record of success in doing so.
The FTC alleged that inventors that made it onto WPM's radar
would be contacted by company representatives pushing a patent
analysis product for about $1,200. The analysis was invariably
positive; later steps in the alleged scam included patent
protection and promotional service packages priced at as much as
$60,000. The services themselves, the commission alleges, are
bogus.
The marketing assault occurred on a wide front, including
internet, television, email, telemarketing and standard postal mail
advertisements. The website featured profiles of products that the
company had supposedly helped develop, and testimonials from the
inventors. But the FTC claims that there has been little success
with many of these featured products, and the inventor endorsements
occurred quite early on in the customers' relationships with
WPM – far too early to justify their claims.
Additionally, when clients would threaten complaints about the
company's performance, WPM would make a variety of legal
threats against them, including promises of extortion and
defamation lawsuits.
The Takeaway
The preliminary injunction extends a freeze put on WPM's
activities by a temporary restraining order that the FTC obtained
shortly after filing the initial complaint.
WPM and its co-defendants argued against the motion, claiming
that their business model had changed from analyzing and filing
potential patents to developing and marketing the inventors'
ideas. Unfortunately for WPM, the court found that the evidence
– including an undercover investigation by the commission
– indicated that the company continued to offer the same
services as before, as well as the same misrepresentations.
The preliminary injunction prohibits misrepresentations, false
marketing of services and the suppression of customer complaints,
and freezes WPM's assets.
