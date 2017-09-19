We're all familiar, by this point, with products such as
soymilk and almond milk – beverages that are often placed in
the grocery store next to conventional dairy products. But
consumers might be surprised to learn that the peaceful coexistence
of the products is a mere front for an intermittent, seemingly
interminable legal battle worthy of a Dickens novel.
The fight over whether plant-based products can be labeled as
"milk" has been continuing on and off for 20 years. Two
decades ago, the Soyfoods Association
petitioned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a common
or usual name regulation to recognize the term "soymilk"
as the proper terminology for "the liquid food that is
obtained as a result of combining aqueous-extracted whole soybean
solids and water."
The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) fired back with a
letter to the FDA, claiming that the law prohibited the use of the
word milk when labeling products that were not derived from cows,
and asked the FDA to enforce their interpretation. The Soyfoods
Association responded
in turn, arguing that the NMPF's interpretation was correct but
narrowly applied: If the term milk was qualified with the source
from which the product was derived – soymilk, for example
– the law remained unviolated.
The association also noted that their original petition remained
unanswered after three years. Little did they know.
20 Years Later ...
Today, the battle remains unresolved. In a recent
letter issued by the FDA in response to a March 2017
petition by the Good Food Institute, the administration wrote
that it was "not able to reach a decision on [the]
petition...because of other agency competing priorities." The
letter went on to promise review and consideration of regulatory
changes "as warranted and in the context of other program
priorities within the Center."
In the interim between the institute's petition and the
original Soyfoods Association letter from 1997, there had been a
number of efforts by participants on either side of the debate to
advance their cause, culminating in the "
Dairy Pride Act," legislation introduced by Sen. Tammy
Baldwin of Wisconsin in January that would require nondairy
products to no longer be labeled with dairy terms such as milk and
"cheese." The bill has been sent to Committee.
The Takeaway
The Good Food Institute's petition proposes an amendment to
the regulatory regime allowing qualifying words to be added to a
food name to specify its source, usage the institute argues is
widely understood and accepted by consumers.
The institute also provides an in-depth legal argument, holding
that its proposed change is consistent with the FDCA's and the
FDA's policy and practices, and that restrictions on commercial
speech would be brought under heightened judicial scrutiny that
they would not be likely to withstand.
September 8 article in Bloomberg BNA's Health IT Law & Industry Report and other publications, "Cybersecurity Costs Could Prompt Future Hospital Mergers," discussed the factors creating rising pressure on many smaller hospitals to merge or be acquired. Day Pitney's Eric Fader was quoted in the article.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, on Aug. 28, 2017, announced steps the agency is taking to begin rolling out policies and guidance documents to clarify its oversight over regenerative medicine products.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).