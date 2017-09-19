Sovereign immunity is being invoked in an effort to halt
inter partes reviews.
In two separate opinions earlier this year, the Patent Trial and
Appeal Board (PTAB) held that an inter partes review (IPR)
proceeding is a type of adjudication for which sovereign immunity
may be asserted. Thus, the PTAB dismissed IPRs challenging patents
owned by a state university (NeoChord, Inc. v. University of
Maryland, IPR2016-00208) and a state university research
foundation (Covidien LP v. University of Florida Research
Foundation Inc., IPR2016-01274, -01275, -01276). In
particular, the PTAB found that IPR procedures are similar enough
to civil litigation to render IPRs subject to the sovereign
immunity reflected in the 11th Amendment.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (the Tribe) in New York viewed
these decisions as a business opportunity. Assuming its tribal
government sovereign immunity would bar exposure to any IPR
proceeding, the Tribe approached Allergan concerning six Orange
Book–listed patents for Allergan's RESTASIS® dry eye
medication. Allergan accepted, and transferred its patents to the
Tribe. Allergan is now challenging the PTAB's authority in the
IPRs that challenge a family of these patents. Allergan's
position is that because the Tribe is a recognized sovereign tribal
government, as such, it is immune from IPR challenges.
Allergan indicated in its
press release that a motion to dismiss from the Tribe is
forthcoming—presumably the Tribe will obtain the necessary
authorization from the PTAB before doing so. To the extent that the
PTAB authorizes the filing of such a motion, the hearing for the
IPRs (IPR2016-01127, -01228, -01129, -01130, -01131, -01132), which
is currently set for September 15, will undoubtedly be delayed.
We will be closely monitoring this situation and if sovereign
immunity is upheld, patentees wishing to minimize patentability
challenges before the PTAB may wish to explore this possibility
further.
This article is provided as a general informational service
and it should not be construed as imparting legal advice on any
specific matter.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In the trademark sense, is Lady Gaga famous for clothing? That is a question the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board sought to answer in the trademark opposition of Ate My Heart, Inc. v. Ga Ga Jeans Limited.
A patent gives a temporary monopoly right for an invention. The trade off? That invention must be publicly disclosed, as well as at a cost to secure and maintain patent protection in each country required.
e Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently affirmed a district court's decision that Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") was not liable for patent, copyright, and trademark infringement based on third-party sales of pillowcases on Amazon's website.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).