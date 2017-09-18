In a remarkable development around the contentious Dakota Access
Pipeline (DAPL), the developer of the project, Energy Transfer
Equity and Energy Transfer Partners, sued the environmental groups
that opposed DAPL. Energy Transfer sued Greenpeace International,
Greenpeace Inc., Greenpeace Fund, Inc., BankTrack, and Earth First!
alleging that the:
group of co-conspirators (the
"Enterprise") manufactured and disseminated materially
false and misleading information about Energy Transfer and the
Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") for the purpose of
fraudulently inducing donations, interfering with pipeline
construction activities and damaging Energy Transfer's critical
business and financial relationships. The Complaint also alleges
that the Enterprise incited, funded, and facilitated crimes and
acts of terrorism to further these objectives. It further alleges
claims that these actions violated federal and state racketeering
statutes, defamation, and constituted defamation and tortious
interference under North Dakota law.
This is a notable development, both in the DAPL approval process
and in the nationwide stand-off between energy developers and
environmental advocacy groups. It may be the case that the battles
will continue to escalate between energy developers and
environmental groups as the environmental community likely sees no
effective policy advocacy options and instead seeks public
relations and litigated solutions; while developers frustrated by
lengthy and expensive permitting and regulatory processes become
increasingly frustrated by what they see as bad faith
obstructionist tactics.
The complaint filed in the United States District Court for the
District of North Dakota can be found here.
