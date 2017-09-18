The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) published an
advisory on September 13 highlighting to municipal issuers, dealers
and municipal advisors the importance of disclosing material
information "fairly, equitably and in the public domain."
The MSRB is concerned that "selective disclosure" creates
an information imbalance favoring a limited group of bondholders,
such as investment banking firms, investment advisors or
institutional investors, who are given access to material
information that others do not have. Selective disclosure can
occur:
during investor road shows,
conferences and one-on-one investor calls or meetings;
in the course of bank private
placements of municipal issues;
when there is a question/answer
session, because the issuer might discuss information that is not
included in a preliminary official statement;
in the secondary market when the
original disclosure documents were accurate and complete but new,
nonpublic material information is provided by the issuer but not
required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 15c-2-12.
The MSRB advises that issuers make it a practice to consider
whether material nonpublic information has been shared and to take
steps to ensure any such information is made available to the
general public promptly.
Selective disclosure, while not unique to the municipal market,
is specifically prohibited in the corporate market under Securities
and Exchange Commission Regulation Fair Disclosure (FD). Municipal
issuers are not subject to Regulation FD, but the MSRB's
advisory cautions about the potential for federal fraud liability
if, for example, known material information is omitted from
required public disclosures. Further, if an investor were to make a
trade based on improperly disclosed material nonpublic information,
that could constitute insider trading.
The MSRB stressed that along with issuers, dealers (acting as
underwriters) and municipal advisors may incur liability for
selective disclosure under anti-fraud provisions and MSRB Rule
G-17, which requires that dealers and municipal advisors deal
fairly with all persons and prohibits them from engaging in any
deceptive, dishonest or unfair practice.
The MSRB noted that it is a common practice in the case of road
shows and investor conferences for an attorney to review the oral
script and distributed materials to be certain all the information
is included in the disclosure documents available to the general
market.
For your convenience, the advisory can be found here.
Threats to your business operations come in many forms, including natural disasters that risk life and property such as the historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the risks from Hurricane Irma...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).