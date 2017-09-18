THE LATEST: DOJ's Packaged Seafood Probe Yields Conditional Leniency Applicant

On Monday, September 11, Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, the US
subsidiary of Thai Union Group, announced it blew the whistle on competitors in
the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation of the
packaged seafood industry. The "Chicken of the Sea"
canned tuna manufacturer also said it received conditional leniency
from DOJ in exchange for its cooperation.
WHAT HAPPENED:
In 2015, DOJ began investigating the
packaged seafood industry for anticompetitive conduct, including
price fixing. DOJ's investigation followed a failed merger
between Thai Union and Bumble Bee Foods LLC.
In June 2017, a former StarKist Co.
sales executive pleaded guilty to price fixing.
Private plaintiffs filed class action
complaints in October 2016 alleging antitrust violations in the
packaged seafood industry. The private plaintiffs represent grocery
retailers who sold packaged tuna to US consumers.
WHAT THIS MEANS:
Despite the significant costs of
participating in DOJ's Corporate Leniency Program, leniency
recipients continue to receive significant value for their
cooperation. Conditional leniency recipients like Tri-Union and
their employees will not face criminal fines, jail time or
prosecution.
Full cooperation with DOJ's
program will place heavy demands on leniency applicants, including
gathering and translating foreign documents, bringing foreign
witnesses to the United States for interviews and testimony, and
providing several attorney proffers.
It is critical to have a robust
compliance program in place to detect any potential or actual
violations of antitrust law. Such a program will allow a company to
investigate any potential misconduct and, if necessary, report it
to DOJ. Time is of the essence when seeking leniency with DOJ's
Corporate Leniency Program.
Companies contemplating acquisitions
should consider whether any problematic antitrust conduct could
arise during the merger review and result in a subsequent criminal
investigation.
