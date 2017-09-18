In a construction financing, the lender will often require the
owner of the property that is being developed to have an individual
or entity – known as a guarantor – sign an
environmental indemnity agreement.
Dennis Sughrue and Adam Hirst's recent article for Real
Estate Weekly explores key issues guarantors should consider
when reviewing and negotiating such indemnity agreements.
"In these agreements, the guarantor will (a) make certain
representations and warranties with respect to the existing
environmental conditions at the property, (b) covenant that all
activities at the property will comply with applicable
environmental law, and (c) indemnify the lender against liability
arising from any environmental matters associated with the
property, including remediation costs as well as any decrease in
the value of the property caused by an environmental matter,"
the authors explained.
Along with modifying obligations under the indemnity agreement,
guarantors are advised to seek out ways to narrow the scope of
liability.
On October 18, 2017, Counsel William Thomashower and Associate Ryan Klarberg of Pryor Cashman's Intellectual Property Group will present a CLE lecture through the Clear Law Institute entitled "Trademarks, Domain Names & Cybersquatting."
Interlaw’s 2017 Annual Global Meeting will focus on the future of law, and features speakers who will facilitate discussions around the “new normal” in our workplace where change is happening at an unprecedented pace.
The program will feature three leaders of industry, including Hamilton Nolan (Senior Writer of Deadspin); John Alber (ILTA Futurist and Retired Bryan Cave Partner); and Albie Bollard (McKinsey Global Institute), who will provide insightful commentary on workforce composition, the future of business, innovative design thinking, and the effects of exponential change, among other topics. We hope that these interactive discussions will fascinate and scintillate our delegates in contemplating the future workplace and the future of law.
In early July 2017, in a case titled Valley Forge Towers Apartments N, LP, et al. v. Upper Merion Area School District & Keystone Realty Advisors, LLC, No. 49 MAP 2016, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision constitutionally curbing the rights of taxing jurisdictions to file selective appeals under Pennsylvania's Consolidated County Assessment Law.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) on Aug. 22, 2017, continued expanding its Geographic Targeting Orders (the GTOs) with respect to beneficial ownership...
A weekly summary of select real property, financial services, and title insurance cases and recent developments, presented by Carlton Fields' Real Property Litigation and Consumer Finance practice groups.
