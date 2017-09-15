AI software, particularly when it involves machine learning, is
being increasingly used within the healthcare and life science
sectors. Its uses include drug discovery (e.g., software
that examines biological data to identify potential drug
candidates), diagnostics (e.g., an app that analyses
real-time data to predict health issues), disease management (e.g.,
mobile-based coaching systems for pre- and post- operative care)
and post-market analysis (e.g., adverse event data
collection systems).
Given the healthcare and life science sectors are highly
regulated, the development and use of AI requires careful scrutiny
of applicable legal and regulatory obligations and any ongoing
policy developments. The article discusses how AI may contribute to
the research and development of health products, to the care and
treatment of patients, and the corresponding legal and regulatory
issues surrounding such technological advances.
In Europe, depending on its functionality and intended purpose,
software may fall within the definition of 'medical device'
under the Medical Devices Directive. However, classification of
software is fraught with practical challenges because, unlike
classification of general medical devices, it is not immediately
apparent how the legal parameters apply. The European Commission
has published guidelines to interpret the Directive's
requirements, but these are not legally binding (although were
recently endorsed by the Advocate General of the Court of Justice
of the European Union, as discussed in our
advisory). The new EU Regulations adopted on April 5, 2017,
which come into effect on May 26, 2020, will widen the scope of the
regulatory regime considerably, and will require all operators to
re-assess product classification well in advance of this
deadline.
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
regulatory authority over medical devices. FDA has issued a number
of guidance documents to assist in identifying when software or
mobile apps are considered to be medical devices. However, there
are a variety of legal, regulatory, and compliance issues that may
arise for AI developers based on the intended use of the product.
Once a product is classified as a medical device, its class will
define the applicable regulatory requirements, including the type
of premarketing notification/ application that is required for FDA
clearance or approval. As the use of AI becomes more central to
clinical decision-making, it will be interesting to see whether FDA
attempts to take a more active role in its regulation, or if other
agencies — such as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission —
step up their scrutiny of such systems.
Further important considerations, given the capability of AI to
capture various forms of personal data, are data protection and
cybersecurity, which will become very important to ensure
sustainability of the technology. In the EU, these rules are soon
to be overhauled by the General Data Protection Regulation, which
applies from May 25, 2018. And in the US, regardless of the
product's classification, AI developers will need to assess
whether the HIPAA rules apply, and any design controls and
post-manufacture auditing that may also apply in the cybersecurity
space.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
An August 21 article in Bloomberg BNA's Medical Devices Law & Industry Report and other publications, "Cyber Risks Mounting for Networked Medical Devices," discussed how recent cyberattacks that hit hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have spotlighted the risks of using medical devices that connect to the internet and transmit sensitive personal data.
The transition to a health care delivery model that positions care and payment based upon the value of the care is a dramatic change from the traditional method of being paid based upon the volume of care provided.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).