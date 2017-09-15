Washington recently enacted new workplace accommodation
protections for pregnant employees.
The Healthy Starts Act (RCW 43.10.005):[1]
Applies to employers of 15 or more employees.
Specifies four accommodations for which employers MAY NOT (1)
ask for medical verification; (2) claim undue hardship.
Specifies four additional accommodations for which employers
MAY (1) ask for medical verification; (2) claim undue
hardship.
Includes a catchall provision requiring consideration of other
possible accommodations (which essentially mirrors the interactive
process under the WLAD/ADA for disability accommodation
analysis).
Prohibits discrimination and retaliation.
Provides employers with some flexibility in accommodating
pregnant employees, with important caveats.
Creates a private right of action for aggrieved employees.
Permits recovery of damages and attorney fees and costs to a
prevailing employee.
The following provides additional detail about the new law's
requirements.
Accommodations Requiring No Medical Verification &
Precluding Undue Hardship Defense
If an employee asks for any of the following, an employer may
not request any form of medical verification or claim that allowing
it would be an undue hardship:
More frequent, longer or flexible restroom breaks;
A change to policies precluding eating or drinking during
work;
Access to seating or more frequent sitting breaks, if the job
requires the employee to stand; and
Restricting lifting to 17 pounds or less.
The first three of these accommodations appear to be relatively
minor and should not, generally speaking, cause significant
disruption to operations. The lifting restriction may have more of
a significant impact on operations depending on the nature of the
job.
Accommodations Allowing Medical Verification & Undue
Hardship Defense
If an employee asks for any of the following, an employer may
ask for verification and may assert the undue hardship defense.
Job restructuring, which includes part-time or modified
schedules, reassignment to a vacant position, work station
modification (including buying equipment/devices); and
Temporary transfer to a different job that is less strenuous or
hazardous;
Providing assistance with manual labor and limits on lifting;
and
Flexible scheduling to address prenatal visits.
Catchall Accommodation Provision
Employers must give "reasonable consideration" to
"any further pregnancy accommodation an employee may
request."
This section envisions an employer consulting information on
pregnancy accommodations published by the Washington Department of
Labor and Industries and/or the employee's healthcare
provider.
In the latter scenarios, it will be important for employers to
follow the typical good faith interactive procedure/dialogue that
should be followed in any disability accommodation situation. It
will be helpful to ensure clear, consistent documentation of the
communications between management, the employee and the
employee's healthcare provider.Anti-Discrimination and
Retaliation
The Healthy Starts Act forbids employers from:
Failing or refusing to make a reasonable pregnancy
accommodation unless the employer can prove undue hardship, where
permitted.
Taking adverse action against an employee who requests,
declines or uses an accommodation.
Denying other "employment opportunities" to an
otherwise qualified employee if the denial is based solely on the
employee's need for accommodation.
Requiring an employee to take leave from work if another
reasonable accommodation can be provided.
What is NOT Required as an Accommodation under the Healthy
Starts Act
Creating a new job the employer would not otherwise
create—UNLESS the employer does so or would do so for other
employees;
Discharging an employee;
Transferring an employee with more seniority; and
Promoting an employee who is not qualified—UNLESS the
employer does so or would do so to accommodate other
employees.
Enforcement Mechanisms
The law may be enforced either by the Washington Attorney
General or by private lawsuit.
Remedies Available to Prevailing Employee
If any employee proves a violation of the Act, the employee
would be entitled to:
An injunction forbidding further violations;
"Actual" money damages;
Attorney fees and costs; and
"Any other appropriate" remedy.
Conclusion
The Healthy Starts Act significantly bolsters the already strong
legal protections for pregnant workers in Washington. Washington
employers should be particularly careful when faced with a request
for accommodation by a pregnant worker, including consulting with
counsel before denying such a request.
