Most Read Contributor in United States, August 2017
On Thursday, September 7, 2017, Department of Education
Secretary DeVos announced that the Department will launch a
notice-and-comment process to incorporate the "insights of all
parties" in creating new directives that govern how higher
education institutions deal with campus sexual assault allegations.
Although Secretary DeVos did not state whether the Department would
eventually issue new rules, interpretations, or guidance, she did
stress that "educational institutions have a responsibility to
protect every student's right to learn in a safe environment
and to prevent unjust deprivations of that right."
1 Secretary DeVos's announcement was significant, in
at least three respects.
First, DeVos criticized the Office of Civil Rights'
previously issued Dear Colleague Letters, which were issued without
notice and comment and provided guidance to institutions on
responding to issues of campus sexual assault. Guidance documents,
like the Dear Colleague Letters, that have been issued without
notice and comment can generally be rescinded without notice and
comment. 2 By stating that the "era of 'rule by
letter' is over," Secretary DeVos may have suggested that
the Department may rescind its existing guidance while it begins
the notice-and-comment process as to new directives. If that were
to occur, there will be questions as to exactly how the Department
will inform schools of their current Title IX obligations—for
example, whether it will propose interim measures or other
guidance.
Second, there will likely be changes with respect to the
Department's directives on investigating and adjudicating
sexual assault incidents. As Secretary DeVos stated, individuals,
institutions, and organizations have voiced concerns and
suggestions as to how institutions of higher education should
respond to sexual assault allegations. She specifically cited an
open letter from Harvard's law faculty, recommendations from
the American College of Trial Lawyers, and recommendations from the
American Bar Association. She also called attention to an
alternative model: a proposed regional investigation and
adjudication center for responding to incidences of campus sexual
assault that would involve a "voluntary, opt-in Center where
professionally-trained experts handle Title IX investigations and
adjudications." 3
Third, Secretary DeVos's announcement does not change the
basic obligation of colleges and universities to address instances
of sexual assault and gender-based harassment on campus, which
remain a serious concern. Colleges and universities continue to
risk losing federal funding, being subject to government
investigations, or defending private lawsuits for violating Title
IX. And colleges and universities remain practically incentivized
to address instances of sexual assault and harassment in a broader
effort to improve campus safety and protect their students from
harm. Such measures improve recruitment, student retention,
institutional development, student success and morale. The
announcement does, however, indicate that colleges and universities
are likely to face a new set of directives on how they are to deal
with campus sexual assault allegations.
The notice-and-comment process provides an opportunity for
educational institutions to bring to bear their experience and
learning based on the Dear Colleague Letters and seek a solution
that improves student safety in an administrable and stable
manner.
Footnotes
1 Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education,
Address at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School
(Sept. 7, 2017),
https://www.ed.gov/news/speeches/secretary-devos-prepared-remarks-title-ix-enforcement. 2 See Perez v. Mortgage Bankers Ass'n, 135 S. Ct.
1199, 1206 (2015). 3DeVos, supra note 1. See generally, Gina Maisto Smith
& Leslie M. Gomez, The Regional Center for Investigation
and Adjudication: A Proposed Solution to the Challenges of Title IX
Investigations in Higher Education, 120 PENN STATE L. REV. 977
(2016).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently announced a change in the way financial institutions, service providers, and others can obtain informal guidance on regulatory issues from the CFPB's staff.
In a surprising decision involving a vigorous and scathing dissent, the Seventh Circuit ruled that a debt collector was liable under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act even when it followed the law...
Students accused of sexual misconduct are increasingly filing lawsuits against colleges and universities, generating significant (negative) publicity for the school, its administration, faculty and other personnel.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).