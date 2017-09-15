On July 14, 2017, the Eastern District of Kentucky found that
the use of trademarked words to describe a property's history
is not trademark use.
In 2014, Peristyle, LLC purchased the abandoned Old Taylor
Distillery in Millville, Kentucky, hoping to exploit its unique
history. The distillery was built in 1887 by Colonel Edmund H.
Taylor, considered by many to be the father of the modern bourbon
industry. Peristyle renamed the property "Castle &
Key," intending to do all its whiskey-related business under
that name; nevertheless, a historic sign at the property's
entrance reads "The Old Taylor Distillery Company," and
throughout the renovation period, Peristyle and the media often
referred to the location as "the former Old Taylor
Distillery" or simply "Old Taylor."
Sazerac Brands, LLC owner of trademark rights to the marks OLD
TAYLOR and COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR for its own bourbon offerings, sued
for trademark infringement, alleging multiple infringing uses by
Peristyle of its marks. Those included that Peristyle had, in
promoting its own future products: (1) displayed photos of the
distillery prominently featuring the "Old Taylor Distillery
Company" sign; (2) invited future customers to sign up for a
"Former Old Taylor Distillery" mailing list; (3) sent
newsletters promoting products from the "Former Old Taylor
Distillery"; (4) sent fliers with headings such as "The
Historic Old Taylor Distillery Coming Soon!"; and (5)
frequently identified itself using "Old Taylor" language
on social media.
On summary judgment, the court concluded that Peristyle's
use of the mark did not qualify as "trademark use" for
purposes of Lanham Act liability. The court noted that Peristyle
did not identify itself as the source of Sazerac's OLD TAYLOR
or COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR bourbons, but rather as the former "Old
Taylor Distillery Company" which was an accurate statement of
fact. The court stated: "Sazerac's OLD TAYLOR and COLONEL
E.H. TAYLOR trademark rights prevent Peristyle from marketing
itself as the source of Old Taylor bourbon today, but they do not
serve as a gag order on historical accuracies." While noting
that the Lanham Act contains no "historical use"
exception, it emphasized that all use by Peristyle of the words
"Old Taylor" did not necessary qualify as a trademark
use. Finding, "Peristyle ultimately seeks not to benefit from
the reputation of Sazerac, but the reputation of Colonel Taylor
himself," the court continued: "This is, in the end, what
Sazerac too is trying to accomplish: distilling spirits and
attracting consumers with a bit of assistance from the captivating
history and ongoing legacy of the father of the modern bourbon
industry." Based upon its conclusion that Peristyle's Old
Taylor references did not constitute trademark use, the court
declined to address the issue of likelihood-of-confusion.
The court did note the potential for abuse in this unique
situation, and suggested certain parameters to guide the parties
going forward. For example, the court cautioned Peristyle not to
market itself under the Old Taylor name or to use Sazerac's
marks on its bourbon labels. Further, though the sign is part of
the property's historic character and could remain, the court
warned Peristyle against constructing additional signs featuring
Sazerac's marks. The court emphasized that Peristyle was not
prohibited from mentioning the property's historic name on the
occasional social media post, or from using photographs or
depictions of the historic sign.
The case is Sazereac Brands, LLC v. Peristyle, LLC,
Case No. 3:15-cv-0076-GFVT-EBA (E.D. Ky.).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Finnegan partner Li Feng will join the panel discussion "Patent/IP Challenges in IO Agent Development" at Peking University’s International Symposium, Second Wave Cancer Immunotherapy and Combination Strategies.
Finnegan partner Li Feng will join the panel discussion "U.S. Patent Litigations: Risks and Prevention" at the seventh annual China Corporate Legal Affairs Conference, hosted by the China Institute of Corporate Legal Affairs.
This article will review the basic U.S. Federal tax considerations of intellectual prop¬erty ("I.P.") taxation in the context of corporations and partnerships and examine some typical tax considerations...
A patent gives a temporary monopoly right for an invention. The trade off? That invention must be publicly disclosed, as well as at a cost to secure and maintain patent protection in each country required.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).