We are excited to present the newest edition of Employee
Benefits for Employers. The lead item is an analysis of recent
litigation trends involving loss causation, an important
burden-of-proof issue in ERISA fiduciary claims, by René
Thorne and Eugene Ubawike. Next, is a thoughtful review of ERISA
issues in the M&A context, offering practical advice on
identifying and minimizing potential exposures that might otherwise
accompany your company's next big transaction, by Alec Nealon,
Melissa Ostrower, and Kathryn Wheeler. Our Featured Lawyer is
Monique Warren in our White Plains office, who tells us a little
about her benefits practice (and her two Texas Longhorns, Rayford
and Annabelle). As always, we offer concise summaries of recent
employee benefits developments to help you stay abreast of this
rapidly changing field. Be sure to check out the recent activities
and upcoming events, as well as honorees recognized by Chambers
USA in its 2017-18 edition. Congratulations to them, and
thanks to the clients and friends of the firm who let Chambers know
about their excellent work. We hope you enjoy the issue!
— Charles Seemann
In this issue:
Proving Loss Causation in Breach of Fiduciary Claims
– The Split Widens. Analysis of recent litigation
trends involving loss causation, an important burden-of-proof issue
in ERISA fiduciary claims.
Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits in Mergers
and Acquisitions. A summary of the most significant
compensation and benefits considerations in a "typical"
equity or asset purchase, including practical advice on identifying
and minimizing potential exposures.
Recent Developments. Recent developments in
benefits-related law that you need to be aware of.
Featured Lawyer: Monique Warren, Principal in
our White Plains office.
Media. See which outlets Jackson Lewis'
employee benefits attorneys have recently appeared in.
Upcoming Seminars. Join us for a benefits
seminar near you!
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently became the second federal appeals court this year to hold that an employer's rule prohibiting recording in the workplace violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
The use of social media sites, like LinkedIn, can be a helpful tool to reach a customer base. But a recent district court case out of Minnesota exemplifies the need to ensure that LinkedIn usage complies with the user's employment agreement.
