The IRS on Sept. 1 granted relief to partnerships that were late
filing either their tax returns or their requests for extensions of
time to file those returns for the first taxable year that began
after Dec. 31, 2015.
In 2015, Congress amended the due dates by which businesses must
file tax returns, effective for tax years beginning after Dec. 31,
2015. Under the law change, partnerships must file Form 1065
or an extension by the 15th day of the third month following the
close of the tax year. For calendar-year partnerships, this means
Form 1065 or Form 7004 must be filed by March 15. Previously, the
due date was April 15. A timely filed Form 7004 grants a
partnership a six-month extension to file.
Partnerships that do not timely file Forms 1065 or 1065-B or
other affiliated returns, such as Forms 8804, 8805, or 5471, may be
subject to considerable penalties, which are often automatically
assessed.
Recognizing the potential for confusion with the change in law,
the IRS issued Notice 2017-47, which grants relief for certain
penalties imposed for the first taxable year of any partnership
that began after Dec. 31, 2015. The following conditions must
be satisfied in order to obtain relief:
The partnership filed Forms 1065, 1065-B, 8804, 8805, 5471, or
other forms required to be filed with the IRS, and furnished copies
(or Schedules K-1) to the partners by the date that would have been
timely prior to the change in law (the 15th day of the fourth month
following the end of the tax year, or April 18, 2017, for calendar
year partnerships); or
The partnership filed Form 7004 to request an extension of time
to file by the date that would have been timely prior to the change
in law and subsequently files the return with the IRS and furnishes
copies (or Schedules K-1) to the partners by the 15th day of the
ninth month following the end of the tax year, or Sept. 15, 2017,
for calendar year partnerships.
If a partnership files Form 1065-B and was required to furnish
Schedules K-1 to partners by March 15, 2017, it must have done so
to qualify for relief.
The notice states that relief will be automatically granted for
such penalties, and that partnerships that qualify for relief and
have already been assessed penalties can expect to receive a letter
within the next several months notifying them that the penalties
have been abated. For penalties that have not been abated by Feb.
28, 2018, the IRS has provided a hotline.
This notice is welcome news to partnerships that may not have
been aware of the change in due dates. Nevertheless, while the
notice provides relief from penalties, it does not give any
indication as to the impact on other consequences related to the
late-filing of a partnership tax return, such as statutory or
regulatory elections. Accordingly, it may be necessary to obtain
late-election relief in certain circumstances.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
